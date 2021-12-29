OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Oshawa Generals

Toronto, Ont. – Due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Oshawa Generals Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next two scheduled regular season games, also involving the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club, have been postponed.

Friday, December 31 – Oshawa Generals at North Bay Battalion

Saturday, January 1 – North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.