MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 29, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Oshawa Generals

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to League Covid-19 protocols affecting the Oshawa Generals Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next two scheduled regular season games, also involving the North Bay Battalion Hockey Club, have been postponed.

Friday, December 31 – Oshawa Generals at North Bay Battalion
Saturday, January 1 – North Bay Battalion at Oshawa Generals

Both games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
Dec. 29/21 - NB (4) - MISS (5)
3 hours ago
CHL on CBC Gem | Dec. 29/21 – SAG (4) – FLNT (3) - SO
3 hours ago
Dec. 29/21 – SBY (4) – SOO (5) - OT
3 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of four WHL Regular Season games in Manitoba
5 hours ago
OHL Announces Postponed Games and Scheduling Changes
5 hours ago
WHL announces postponement of WHL Regular Season Game between Portland and Tri-City
8 hours ago