December 19, 2022

NHL prospects on the move in QMJHL

Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Marc-Andre Gaudet (STL), Alexis Gendron (PHI) and Justin Robidas (CAR) were all traded Sunday as more than 20 trades were completed across the QMJHL.

Gaudet, who signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Blues Saturday, was traded to Sherbrooke in exchange for five draft picks that includes a first-round choice in 2025. In 31 games this year, Gaudet’s 26 points are tied for the seventh most among QMJHL defencemen.

Gendron was acquired by Gatineau from Blainville-Boisbriand for Elliot Ogonowski, a first-round selection in 2023 and a third-round choice in 2025. Gendron’s 22 goals are tied for the eighth most in the Q while his 34 points were the second most on the Armada.

Robidas is headed to Quebec after Val d’Or acquired three draft picks, two of which were first-round selections. Robidas has 42 points (14 goals) in 27 games this season and leaves the franchise 14th in scoring with 203 points.

The QMJHL regular season resumes Dec. 28.

