CHL Daily: Delic scores four in Wolves win

Sudbury’s Kocha Delic claimed the final first star before the break as he had four goals in a 7-1 win over Oshawa. Delic has nine goals and 23 points in 20 games this season.

Teammate David Goyette (SEA) snagged the second star as he assisted on all four of Delic’s goals. The four assists were a new career high as Goyette hits the break with 21 goals and 21 assists.

Barrie’s rookie netminder, Ben West, made a career high 49 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss to North Bay. West is 6-3-3 with a 3.83 GAA in 14 appearances.

Kyle Jackson (SEA) had the aforementioned overtime winner for the Battalion 1:21 into the extra frame. It was Jackson’s fourth game-winner of the season as North Bay hold a nine-point lead in the Central Division.

Brady Stonehouse’s third period goal was the decider as Ottawa beat Kingston 3-2 for their OHL best 23 rd Caden Kelly and Henry Mews each had two assists in the 67’s win.

Caden Kelly and Henry Mews each had two assists in the 67’s win. Kitchener made it six straight wins courtesy of a 5-1 road win over Mississauga. Reid Valade scored twice while Francesco Pinelli (LA) had three points (1G, 2A).

Quentin Musty extended his point streak to 17 games with a two-assist effort in Sudbury’s victory over the Generals.

Calgary captain Riley Fiddler-Schultz had two points (1G, 1A) in a 5-0 win over Edmonton while Brayden Peters stopped 20 shots to record his sixth career shutout.

