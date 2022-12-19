MENU
December 19, 2022

Wright to captain Canada at 2023 World Juniors

2023 world juniors shane wright
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Seattle Kraken forward Shane Wright has been named captain of Canada’s 2023 World Juniors team.

Wright will lead Canada in his first official appearance at the World Juniors as the hosts look to claim a second straight gold medal in Halifax later this month.

“I’m proud to be captain but we have a lot of good leaders,” Wright said. “I’m excited about the group we have here [and] I’m excited for the tournament.”

Wright previously captained Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 U18 World Championships and also led Canada Black at the U17 Hockey Challenge. Last season, he captained Kingston as a 17-year-old.

He will be joined by four assistant captains in Ethan Del Mastro (MISS), Nathan Gaucher (QUE), Dylan Guenther (ARI) and Logan Stankoven (KAM). Del Mastro, Gaucher and Stankoven all won gold with Canada in August.

Canada’s 2023 World Juniors campaign gets underway on Dec. 26 when they face Czechia. The hosts will also face Austria, Germany and Sweden in round-robin action.

The 2023 World Juniors take place Dec. 26 – Jan. 5 in Halifax and Moncton.

 

