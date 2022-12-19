Gaudet inks ELC with St. Louis

Defenceman Marc-Andre Gaudet has inked a three-year entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues.

Gaudet, who was traded to Sherbrooke from Chicoutimi Sunday for five draft picks, was a fifth-round pick by the Blues in the 2022 NHL Draft.

The Saint-Ignace, NB., native had recorded 26 points in 31 games this season with the Saguneens and sat in a tie for seventh in QMJHL scoring among blueliners.

Gaudet was an offseason acquisition for Chicoutimi after he had previously spent parts of three seasons with Acadie-Bathurst.

Over 134 QMHL games, Gaudet has tallied 72 points (23 goals).