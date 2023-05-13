MENU
May 13, 2023

Nelson pens ELC with Kraken

NHL entry-level contract Ty Nelson
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

North Bay Battalion defenceman Ty Nelson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Nelson is coming off of a career year in 2022-23 where he tallied 76 points, the most ever by a Battalion defenceman in franchise history. He ranked third in points by an OHL blueliner while his 24 goals were tied for the second most. His 296 shots on goal led all OHL d-men and ranked fourth in the league.

After he was the first overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft, the Toronto native has played 133 games with North Bay and has amassed 127 points, the 10th most in franchise history and most among defencemen.

The 19-year-old was the 68th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.


