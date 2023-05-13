Road to Memorial Cup daily: ICE and Remparts take 1-0 leads

CHL Three Stars

Justin Robidas (CAR) had two goals in Quebec’s Game 1 win to claim Friday’s first star. Robidas, who was acquired from Val-d’Or over the Christmas break, leads the Remparts in postseason scoring with nine goals and 21 points.

Remparts captain Theo Rochette had three points (1G, 2A) to earn the night’s second star. His goal stood as the game-winner at 15:19 of the first while he had two second period assists. Rochette is third in Remparts scoring with 15 points.

Pier-Olivier Roy also had three points (1G, 2A) for Quebec as he collected the third star. Roy scored the Remparts’ fifth goal of the night and has 13 points this postseason.

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts lead series 1-0

Game 1: Remparts 5-1 Mooseheads

Zachary Bolduc (STL) also scored for Quebec as they moved to a perfect 13-0 this postseason with a Game 1 win over the Mooseheads

William Rousseau made 27 saves for the Remparts with Markus Vidicek’s second period goal the only blemish

Evan Nause (FLA) was a +3 and tallied one assist

Game 2 is May 13 at 7pm live on CHL TV and RDS

#Canes prospect Justin Robidas has his second of the night! #RoadtoMemorialCup Robidas a deux ce soir ! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/uniDBdrW5O — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 13, 2023

WHL Championship Series

(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — ICE lead series 1-0

Game 1: ICE 3-2 Thunderbirds

Goals from Connor McClennon, Evan Friesan and Carson Latimer (OTT) built a 3-0 lead for Winnipeg as they held Seattle off to take Game 1

Owen Pederson recorded two assists for Winnipeg while Daniel Hauser made 27 saves

Reid Schaefer (NSH) and Kevin Korchinski (CHI) had third period goals for the T-Birds

Game 2 is May 13 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV

#Sens prospect Carson Latimer with a quick release to give the @WHLWpgICE a 3-0 lead in Game 1! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/ME7caaZJrM — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 13, 2023

