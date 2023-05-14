Road to Memorial Cup daily: Halifax, Peterborough, Seattle level series

CHL Three Stars

Peterborough netminder Michael Simpson collected Saturday’s first star after a 51-save performance against London. Simpson, who won 24 games during the regular season, collected his 13th postseason victory Saturday and owns a 2.76 GAA and .916 save percentage in the playoffs.

Tucker Robertson (SEA) provided the offence for the Petes as his four points (2G, 2A) earned him the evening’s second star. Robertson, who had 36 goals and 90 points in the regular season, has 17 postseason points to sit second in Petes scoring.

Alexandre Doucet’s (DET) four points led Halifax to a Game 2 win over Quebec and himself to the third star. Doucet, who had a 50-goal, 100-point regular season, is tied second for the QMJHL postseason scoring lead with 26 points.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Petes 5-3 Knights

Peterborough scored three unanswered goals in the third period to level the series at 1-1 after a 5-3 Game 2 win

Avery Hayes scored twice for the Petes while Donovan McCoy also found the back of the net

Brennan Othmann (NYR) chipped in with a pair of assists for Peterborough

Sam Dickinson, Sean McGurn and Logan Mailloux (MTL) scored for London while Zach Bowen made 22 saves

Game 3 is May 15 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

The #SeaKraken may be playing a Game 6 right now but they're going to want to check out this release from @PetesOHLhockey prospect Tucker Robertson 🎯 #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/xHpyWDcqj7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 13, 2023

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Mooseheads 6-3 Remparts

After they fell behind 2-0, five straight goals led the Mooseheads to a Game 2 win and snapped the Remparts’ 13-game postseason winning streak

In addition to Doucet’s pair, Zachary L’Heurex (NSH), Jake Furlong (SJ), Brady Schultz and Josh Lawrence also scored for the Herd. Lawrence and L’Heureux added two assists each

Mathis Rousseau made 21 saves for the Mooseheads while William Rousseau turned aside 24 shots in the Quebec goal

Zachary Bolduc (STL), James Malatesta (CBJ) and Justin Robidas (CAR) scored for the Remparts

Game 3 is May 16 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV, TSN and RDS

WHL Championship Series

(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Thunderbirds 4-2 ICE

The T-Birds scored three times in the third period to level their series with the ICE

Brad Lambert (WPG) scored twice for Seattle while Dylan Guenther (ARI) had three assists and registered nine shots on goal

Reid Schaefer (NSH) had a goal and an assist for the Thunderbirds. Thomas Milic made 29 saves in goal

Zach Benson had both of Winnipeg’s goals while Daniel Hauser stopped 35 shots.

Game 3 is May 16 at 10pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.