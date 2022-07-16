Nause agrees to entry-level contract with Panthers

Quebec City Remparts defenceman Evan Nause has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Florida Panthers.

Nause was the 56th overall pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NHL Draft. Last season, he led all Remparts d-men with 38 assists and 46 points.

“Evan is a talented young defenseman who has flourished in his two seasons in junior hockey,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. “We’re pleased to have him in our system and are looking forward to watching him continue to develop.”

In 2020-21, the 19-year-old was named to the QMJHL All-Rookie Team after he tallied 22 points in 32 games. Over two seasons with Quebec City, Nause has scored 12 goals and registered 68 points in 91 games.