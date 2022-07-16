Savoie signs entry-level contract with Sabres

Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Savoie was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after a sensational season with the ICE where he led all WHL rookies with 90 points, that were also the seventh most in the WHL.

His 35 goals were the second most among all WHL rookies while his +54 rating led all first-year players as he was named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

Savoie is the second highest draft pick in ICE history after Sam Reinhart (second overall) in 2014.