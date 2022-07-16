MENU
July 16, 2022

Savoie signs entry-level contract with Sabres

NHL entry-level contract

Winnipeg ICE forward Matthew Savoie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres.

Savoie was the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after a sensational season with the ICE where he led all WHL rookies with 90 points, that were also the seventh most in the WHL.

His 35 goals were the second most among all WHL rookies while his +54 rating led all first-year players as he was named to the WHL’s East Division First All-Star Team.

Savoie is the second highest draft pick in ICE history after Sam Reinhart (second overall) in 2014.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 93 (@mattsavoie7)

More News
Pickering joins Penguins after signing entry-level contract
8 hours ago
Schaefer pens ELC with Oilers
8 hours ago
Habscheid resigns as Raiders head coach
1 day ago
Now a Blue Jackets prospect, Dumais fixated on development in Halifax
2 days ago
Melanson, Winterton, sign with Kraken
3 days ago
Staios inks entry-level contract with Florida
3 days ago