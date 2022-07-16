MENU
July 16, 2022

Mintyukov signs entry-level contract with Ducks

NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Saginaw Spirit defenceman Pavel Mintyukov has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Mintyukov had a standout 2021-22 campaign where he registered 62 points, the third most among OHL d-men, while his 17 goals placed him fifth.

The Moscow native led all Spirit skaters in points and was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team at the conclusion of the season.

The 10th overall pick by Anaheim in 2022, Mintyukov, alongside Cole Perfetti in 2020, is the highest selected Saginaw player in franchise history.

