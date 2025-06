Mrtka, Schaefer, and Desnoyers named finalists for the CHL’s 2024-25 Top Draft Prospect Award

Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL), Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters (OHL) and Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) have been named nominees for the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada, which is annually given out to the top prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Draft.

The recipient of the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award will be announced and given his trophy at a ceremony for the 2025 CHL Awards on Friday, June 13, in Toronto, Ontario.

Over the years, the CHL Top Draft Prospect Award has been won by many great players including Joe Thornton (Soo Greyhounds), Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic), Patrick Kane (London Knights), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters), Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic), Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and most recently Cayden Lindstorm (Medicine Hat Tigers).

WHL Nominee — Radim Mrtka (Seattle Thunderbirds)

4G-32A, 35 PTS, +10 in 43 GP during the 2024-25 season

Ranked at No. 5 by NHL Central Scouting in their Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds is the second-ranked North American skater from the CHL on their list. Mrtka played his first game for the Thunderbirds on Nov. 29 and would go on to suit up in 43 regular-season games, scoring four goals and 35 points along the way.

The native of Havlíčkův Brod, Czech Republic, also suited up for his country at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he won silver. At the 2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship, Mrtka scored a goal and four assists on the way to being named the Top 3 player on Czechia.

The 6’6”, 216 lbs defender is the first WHL import player ranked in the top five since Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl (Cologne, Ger. / Kelowna Rockets) slotted in at fourth in 2019. He’s also the first WHL defenceman listed in the top five since Buffalo Sabres blueliner Bowen Byram (Cranbrook, B.C. / Vancouver Giants) was tagged at second overall in 2019.

OHL Nominee — Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters)

7G-15A, 22 PTS, +21 in 17 GP during the 2024-25 season

Ranked at No. 1 by NHL Central Scouting in their Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters is the top-ranked North American skater from their list. While injuries limited Schaefer to just 17 games this year, he dazzled when he was on the ice. He racked up 22 points (seven goals) and a +21 rating with the Otters, but his ability to be a difference-maker every single night makes him the best defenceman available.

The native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, started the 2024-35 campaign captaining Canada to gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, putting up two goals and six points in five games to lead all defenders in scoring. He also scored a goal and an assist for Team CHL in two wins in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge. The former first overall pick in the OHL Draft parlayed those successes into a spot on Canada’s World Junior Championship before suffering a season-ending injury in the second game of the tournament.

The 6’2”, 183lbs defenceman is the highest ranked OHL defenceman since Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad (Belle River, ON / Barrie Colts) ranked second in 2014 and the first CHL defenceman to be ranked number one since Ekblad’s teammate in Florida, Seth Jones (Plano, TX / Portland Winterhawks) was in 2013.

QMJHL Nominee — Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

35G-49A, 84 PTS, +51 in 56 GP during the 2024-25 season

Ranked at No. 7 by NHL Central Scouting in their Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, Caleb Desnoyers of the Moncton Wildcats is the top-ranked QMJHL skater from their list. This season, Desnoyers ranked fifth in QMJHL scoring with 84 points (35-49) in 56 games. His average of 1.50 points per game was the second highest in the QMJHL. The former first overall pick in the QMJHL Draft led the league with 11 game-winning goals.

The native of St-Hyacinthe, QC started the 2024-35 campaign winning gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, putting up a goal and five points in five games. Desnoyers also scored a goal and an assist for Team CHL over two wins in the inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge. In the postseason, Desnoyers took his game to another level, leading the Wildcats to their first Gilles Courteau trophy since 2010, scoring nine goals and 30 points in 19 games, earning playoff MVP honours.

The 6’2”, 173lbs centre is the highest ranked QMJHL skater since New York Rangers’ winger Alexis Lafrenière (Saint-Eustache, QC / Rimouski Oceanic) was ranked first in 2020. He’s also the highest-ranked centre since New Jersey Devils’ captain Nico Hischier (Naters, SUI / Halifax Mooseheads) was second in 2017.