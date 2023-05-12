Morgan Stickney becomes the first female American player to be drafted in WHL history

Thursday saw history made in the Western Hockey League (WHL).

During the 2023 WHL Prospect Draft, the Portland Winterhawks selected 15-year-old goaltender Morgan Stickney with the 215th overall pick in the tenth round — making Stickney the first female American-born player to be drafted in WHL history.

Stickney, who hails from Redondo Beach, Calif., also became just the second-ever female player to be chosen in a WHL Prospect Draft. Her selection comes only a year after defenceman Chloe Primerano became the first female to be selected by a WHL team when she was taken by the Vancouver Giants in 2022 (13th round – 268th overall).

Stickney spent the last year playing for Shattuck St. Mary’s 16U women’s program, where she posted an impressive 23-4-3 record, 1.52 goals against average, and a .928 save percentage in 33 games this season.

𝑯𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒄 💫 Welcome to the Winterhawks, Morgan! pic.twitter.com/iXHjRQZj9O — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) May 11, 2023

“I’ve always been a fan of the Winterhawks and to now be a part of this organization is a dream come true,” declared Stickney in a statement shared by the Winterhawks. “To be drafted in the same league (Canadian Hockey League) as Manon Rhéaume and drafted to a team with a history of goalie legacy is an honor. I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point and I look forward to what’s to come.”

Two-time World Champion Manon Rhéaume (Trois-Rivieres Draveurs, 1991-92) is one of three female goaltenders to have played at least one game in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

The other goalies to play in the QMJHL were Ève Gascon (Gatineau Olympiques, 2021-22) and three-time Olympic gold medalist Charline Labonté (Acadie-Bathurst Titan, 1999-2001). Labonté was also selected by the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the 11th round of the 1999 QMJHL draft, while goalie Jenny Lavigne was drafted in the 14th round by the Oceanic Rimouski in 2002.

Eve Gascon made 23 saves and helped secure the win for the @OlympiquesGAT. 👏 She becomes the first woman to backstop a @QMJHL team to victory since Charline Labonte in 2000. 🥅 pic.twitter.com/eE6Xn83T7h — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, three-time Olympic medallist and goaltender Shannon Szabados (Tri-City Americans, 2002-03) was the first and remains the only female to have played in a WHL game, appearing in net for the Tri-City Americans during a regular season contest on September 22, 2002. Szabados also appeared in a number of exhibition games for the Americans ahead of that season.

Also, two years ago, in 2021, goaltender Taya Currie became the first female player drafted to the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) when the Sarnia Sting selected her in the 14th round (267th overall).

Following Thursday’s 2023 WHL Prospect Draft, there has now been one female skater (Primerano) along with four female goalies (Labonté, Lavigne, Currie, and Stickney) drafted to teams across the Canadian Hockey League over its history.

JOE IGINLA ALSO SELECTED DURING MEMORABLE 2023 WHL PROSPECT DRAFT

Among the many draftees chosen on Thursday was 14-year-old Joe Iginla, son of Jarome Iginla — a former Kamloops Blazer who scored 625 goals and 1,300 points over 21 seasons in the NHL including 16 with the Calgary Flames.

Joe, who also plays right wing like his Dad, was taken with the 12th overall pick of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings. Joe Iginla is a product of Lake Country, B.C., and he played this past season with the U15 Prep Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna where he finished 6th in Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) scoring after putting up 65 points (37G, 28A) in just 27 games. During the post-season, he had 12 points (6G, 6A) in five games.

Take a look at what #OilKings 1st round pick Joe Iginla can do 👀#representEOK pic.twitter.com/W4r33cssi1 — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) May 11, 2023

Joe is also the youngest of three Iginla siblings who have followed in their father’s footsteps by playing hockey at a very high level. Joe’s older brother Tij, 16, was the ninth overall selection of the WHL’s Thunderbirds in 2021 and has one assist in three playoff games for Seattle this postseason. Additionally, Joe’s older sister Jade, 18, earned gold for Canada at last year’s Under-18 Women’s World Championship and just finished her freshman season at Brown University where she scored 17 goals and 23 points in 29 games.

Born in Edmonton and currently residing in Kelowna, B.C., Jarome Iginla is set to be on a panel at the 2023 Memorial Cup alongside fellow Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Scott Niedermayer on June 2 to discuss their time in Kamloops, their professional careers, and their journey to the Olympics.

