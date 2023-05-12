MENU
May 12, 2023

Meet the Future – Ethan Gauthier

meet the future
Watch more Meet the Future on CHL TV
More News
Morgan Stickney becomes the first female American player to be drafted in WHL history
4 hours ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: WHL Championship Series preview
9 hours ago
Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights take Game 1 against Petes
11 hours ago
May 11/23 - PBO (0) - LDN (3) - Game 1
14 hours ago
3:09
Kia CHL Top-10 Goals of the 3rd Round
1 day ago
2023 Road to the Memorial Cup: OHL Championship Series preview
1 day ago