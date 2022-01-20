Media Advisory – CHL on TSN

The Canadian Hockey League announced today that Friday’s CHL on TSN game featuring the Regina Pats versus the Brandon Wheat Kings originally scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern has been removed from the national broadcast schedule due to the pause in activity announced yesterday by the WHL. Fans can now tune in to the CHL on TSN on Friday, January 21st at 7:30 p.m. Eastern as the Soo Greyhounds visit the Guelph Storm. Additionally, the Friday, January 28th CHL on TSN game featuring the Acadie-Bathurst Titan versus the Drummondville Voltigeurs has been removed from the national broadcast schedule due to the pause of QMJHL activity. Fans can now tune in to the CHL on TSN next Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern as the Prince Albert Raiders take on the Regina Pats. Fans are encouraged to take in CHL action on TSN or RDS.