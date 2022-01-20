CHL on TSN | 5 Players to Watch – Greyhounds vs. Storm

The CHL on TSN schedule continues Friday as the Soo Greyhounds face off against the Guelph Storm. Winners of three of five in the season series, the Soo currently stands atop the OHL’s Western Conference with a 20-12-2-0 showing, three points up on second-place Guelph.

When the puck drops, here are five players to keep an eye on as the two sides meet up again Friday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on TSN:

Greyhounds centre Rory Kerins

A 19-year-old product of Caledon, Ont., Rory Kerins is tearing up the OHL this season, sitting second in league scoring with 58 points counting 22 goals and 36 assists in 34 contests. A sixth-round choice of the Calgary Flames from the 2020 NHL Draft, Kerins has proven to be a savvy selection, as well as someone who can be relied on late in games as this season he has netted the game winner on seven occasions. That offensive success has also been seen against the Storm this year as Kerins has notched a pair of two-goal, two-assist showings.

Make it 5⃣0⃣ points for the @NHLFlames prospect! Rory Kerins (@kerinssy23) becomes the fourth player in the #OHL to hit the 50-point plateau as this wrister has the @OHLHoundPower up 3-2 after 40 minutes in Sudbury 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ty16I3y4sz — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 2, 2022

Storm right-wing Sasha Pastujov

The Storm are undoubtedly pleased with their offseason commitment from 18-year-old Sasha Pastujov, who joined the club this year after spending the past two campaigns in the United States. A 2021 third-round selection of the Anaheim Ducks, Pastujov has paid immediate dividends to the Storm with a team-leading 39 points counting 22 goals and 15 assists coming in 29 appearances, a stretch that has seen him put together two separate eight-game point streaks. For followers of international hockey, Pastujov’s OHL success comes as no surprise as the Florida native has shined on the big stage highlighted by a silver-medal win at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge followed by another dominant showing at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship that saw him lead the Americans with eight points in five outings.

Pastujov blowing the roof off the Sleeman Centre in OT with his #CHL leading 18th goal 👀 @AnaheimDucks | @Storm_City pic.twitter.com/xZR8DaQ4lW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) November 20, 2021

Greyhounds left-wing Tye Kartye

No OHL skater has found the back of the net more times this season than Greyhounds overage left winger Tye Kartye who leads the pack with 27 goals through 33 appearances. Forming a dynamic one-two punch up front alongside Kerins, the Kingston, Ont., native has also collected 16 assists on the season in addition to chart-topping totals in the game-winning (7) and power-play (15) goals columns. Originally chosen by the Soo in the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Kartye is closing out his junior career in style as he now sits just 10 points shy of his career-best showing of 53 points established during the 2019-20 campaign.

Storm centre Matthew Poitras

Ranked 23rd in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm assessment, Storm rookie centre Matthew Poitras is earning recognition following a strong start to his rookie campaign in which he has registered 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points through 29 games. It was an early start to the season for the 17-year-old native of Brooklin, Ont., whose first OHL game saw him twice light the lamp en route to a 6-5 overtime victory versus rival Kitchener, while among his other standout markers on the year includes a game-winning tally coming against the Greyhounds in late October.

Poitras showing us why he's 1 of 7 CHL 'A' ranked players for the 2022 #NHLDraft@Storm_City | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/tE4upMWDIt — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 31, 2021

Greyhounds netminder Samuel Ivanov

Difficult to beat in the Soo crease, 19-year-old goaltender Samuel Ivanov has put together a solid first season between the pipes where through 23 showings he has come away with a 14-7-0-0 record coupled with an .878 save percentage and 3.51 goals-against average. Chosen fourth overall by the Greyhounds in the 2020 U18 Priority Selection, the 19-year-old product of Richmond Hill, Ont., has faced the Storm four times this season, coming away with a pair of victories including a 9-4 final in early November that saw him turn aside 30 shots, while later that month he notched his first career OHL shutout after making 20 saves in a 2-0 road victory against Sarnia.