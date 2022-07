Sarnia Sting defenceman Ryan Mast has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins.

Mast was a sixth round pick by Boston in 2021 (181st overall) and is coming off of a 31-point campaign with the Sting in 2021-22 where he ranked second in d-man scoring.

The Bloomfield, MI., native was the 169th overall pick in the OHL Draft in 2019 and over the course of two seasons, has amassed 10 goals and 42 points in 110 games.