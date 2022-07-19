Former Attack d-man Sekera retires

Former Owen Sound Attack defenceman Andrej Sekera has announced his retirement after 842 games in the NHL.

Sekera was the 71st overall pick by the Sabres in 2004 and spent seven seasons in Buffalo. He also played for Hurricanes, Kings, Oilers and Stars over his 16-year career.

In the OHL, the Slovak had a standout two-year career. The second overall pick in the 2004 CHL Import Draft, he was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team in 2005 after he tallied seven goals and 28 points in 52 games.

The following season, Sekera was sensational as he claimed the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s Most Outstanding Defenceman after he had 55 points (21 goals) in 51 games.

Internationally, the 36-year-old was named a Top 3 Player for Slovakia at the IIHF World Championships on eight occasions and won a silver medal in 2012.