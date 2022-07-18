Geekie signs entry-level contract with Coyotes

Winnipeg ICE centre Conor Geekie has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes.

Geekie was the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft after he scored 24 goals and 70 points in 63 games last season.

“We are very pleased to sign Conor to an entry-level contract,” said Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong. “He is a big, skilled, two-way center with good vision and a strong hockey IQ.

“We look forward to watching his development.”

The Strathclair, MB native was second in WHL rookie scoring in 2020-21 when he notched 23 points in 24 games, behid only Connor Bedard (28 points).

Geekie was the second overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft. Teammate Matthew Savoie recently signed his entry-level contract with Buffalo. By inking an NHL deal, Geekie follows in the footsteps of older brother Morgan.