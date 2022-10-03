Lalonde pens entry-level contract with Blue Jackets

Erie Otters goaltender Nolan Lalonde has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Lalonde was a free agent invite to Blue Jackets training camp, after he was an invite to Pittsburgh’s rookie camp earlier in the summer, and has impressed in two preseason tilts. He made 19 saves against Pittsburgh Sept. 25 in 30:53 of action and stopped all nine shots he face Sept. 29 against St. Louis in 29:34 of ice time.

As a rookie with Erie a year ago, the Kingston, Ont., native went 24-25-3 with a 3.62 GAA and was named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team.

His 24 wins led all OHL rookies while his 54 games played ranked third amongst all OHL goaltenders.