CHL Daily: Oct. 3, 2022

CHL Three Stars:

Jonathan Fauchon had two goals, including one shorthanded, and two assists in Blainville-Boisbriand’s 5-2 road win at Rimouski to earn Sunday’s first star. Fauchon had quite the weekend overall too; he scored four goals, three of which came shorthanded.

Oliver Tulk’s first career WHL hat-trick powered Calgary to a 7-3 home win over Regina Sunday to claim the second star.

Daniel Michaud’s three-point effort (2G, 1A) helped lead Niagara to a perfect 2-0-0 weekend to take the third star Sunday.

Nightly notes:

OHL

Sudbury collected its first win of the season behind strong efforts from Kocha Delic, Quentin Musty and David Goyette. Delic had one goal and two helpers, including the shorthanded game-winning goal, while Goyette, the OHL’s rookie points leader a year ago, scored his first goal of the campaign. Musty, one of the OHL’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft, also buried his first of the campaign in the 6-2 victory over Mississauga.

Ottawa Senators prospect Tyler Boucher made his season debut with the 67’s and in the process scored his first of the year in a 4-2 win over Erie, albeit into an empty-net.

New Oshawa captain Lleyton Moore tallied three helpers as the Generals doubled up Kingston 4-2.

A #BestOfOHL spin 🌀 for the @SeattleKraken prospect!@Sudbury_Wolves forward David Goyette scores his first of the season in a 6-2 Wolves win Sunday afternoon 📽️ pic.twitter.com/cFRx6GVhUe — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 3, 2022

First one of the season for Michaud! pic.twitter.com/pY0HqKNVdQ — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) October 2, 2022

QMJHL

Drummondville had goals from six different players as Simon-Pier Brunet, Simon Hughes, Luke Woodworth, Mikael Diotte, Jeremy Lapointe and Tristan Roy in a 6-2 win over Chicoutimi.

Acadie-Bathurst’s Riley Kidney, on the heels of a 100-point regular season a year ago, got his campaign underway with a one-goal, one-assist effort in 5-3 road victory over Moncton. Noah Ryan also scored twice for the Titan who are 1-1-1 early on.

Blainville-Boisbriand’s Alexis Gendron played second fiddle to Jonathan Fauchon Sunday but he also scored twice for the Armada, who are off to a 3-1-0 start.

First of the season for 1⃣2⃣ Premier de la saison pour le numéro 1⃣2⃣#GoTitanGo pic.twitter.com/d2tled26cd — Titan Acadie-Bathurst (@ABTitan) October 2, 2022

WHL

It wasn’t just Oliver Tulk who had a three-point effort for the Hitmen Sunday as Zac Funk had one-goal and two assists in their win over Regina.

Speaking of Regina, Washington Capitals draft pick Alexander Suzdalev scored his first career WHL goal in Sunday’s tilt as he he ripped home a one-timer on the power play.

Everett moved to 3-0-0 after a 4-0 win over Victoria. Captain Jackson Berezowski had two goals for the Silvertips while Braiden Holt stopped 26 shots to record his sixth career shutout.

Alexander Suzdalev buries his 1st career goal in @TheWHL on the power play off a great feed from Svozil! Grab that puck!#ItsGoTime | #REGvsCGY pic.twitter.com/XtZ6BNBWu8 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 2, 2022

Bere is hungry tonight. Roester is here to feed him.#ForEverettpic.twitter.com/WkmpcGefDx — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) October 3, 2022

