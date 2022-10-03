Motivated by camp experience, Haight ready to take next step with Colts

A preseason appearance with the Minnesota Wild set the table for Hunter Haight’s 2022-23 outlook.

The 47th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft suited up in his first NHL game Sept. 25 where he played 7:26 against Colorado in a 3-2 win.

“It was exhilarating,” he said. “There was no better feeling. I can’t really explain it with words. To step on the ice for warmups, the crowd, it was a great feeling and a goal off of the checklist.

“But from there, I continue to move forward, develop and build so that one day I am playing there as a part of the Wild.”

And that’s where the season outlook comes from. Haight was returned to the OHL’s Barrie Colts the next day with the sole focus of taking the next step in his development.

“Playing my game, playing at the high level I know that I can play at,” he said when asked what his biggest goal is this year. “Consistency was something I struggled with last season and being more consistent day in and day out, playing to my strengths, and doing what I do.

“I think I can produce for this team and be one of the go-to guys.”

Haight will certainly get ample of opportunity on a deep Barrie squad. After a 34-27-7 campaign last year, that ended with a six-game defeat to Mississauga in the first round of the OHL Playoffs, the Colts are firmly one of the favourites in the OHL this season.

Despite the loss of Tyson Foerster (PHI), led by Haight, alongside forwards Declan McConnell (TB), Ethan Cardwell (SJ), Beau Jelsma, Evan Vierling (NYR) and d-men Artur Cholach (VEG) and Brandt Clarke (LA) – if he’s returned by the Kings – Barrie have high hopes in 2022-23.

“We’ve got a good team, a good lineup here in Barrie,” Haight said. “Just building off of last season is what we’re looking to do and I think we have the team to do it.

“[We want to] utilize all of our strengths as individuals but also within the team systems. Highlighting what we’re all good at individually but towards one goal and that’s becoming a championship team.”

The Colts have opened the season 1-1-0 where Haight, who no longer has the weight of his draft stock on his shoulders, has recorded one goal and one assist.

“There’s added pressure that comes with it being your draft year,” he said. “Coming into this year, I’m a little more relaxed, more comfortable having that year under my belt playing.”

His rookie campaign was impressive; 22 goals and 41 points in 63 games while his two shorthanded goals were tied for the team lead. His 421 faceoff wins were the second most among Colts skaters.

But the biggest appeal in his game is with his hands. And while he relishes his skillset with the puck on his stick, he says it’s the use of his skating to compliment it that makes him a bigger offensive threat and something he hopes to utilize more than ever before this season.

“Practicing, you always want to do something while you’re getting better and hands are something I had a natural thing for and obviously practicing, gives you the ability to do things on the ice and control the game when you’re in possession of it.

“But, on top of that, the most important skillset I have is my skating and the ability to skate and utilize my hands together in tandem.”