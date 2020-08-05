July’s CHL Alumni Roundup

Here’s a look back at highlights of Canadian Hockey League graduates in the news and on social media throughout the month of July as the NHL returned to action.

368 former stars from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League were listed on NHL rosters for Phase 4 of the league’s Return to Play plan which features Stanley Cup Qualifiers. This figure represents nearly 50% of all players across the 24 competing teams.

NHL announces team rosters for Phase 4. https://t.co/J7SuBDfmFM — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) July 26, 2020

All players travelled to hub cities in Toronto and Edmonton where Eastern and Western Conference games would take place. Among the masked men getting used to life in the bubble are Jonathan Huberdeau (Saint John Sea Dogs), Jakub Voracek (Halifax Mooseheads), Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks), Ryan Reaves (Brandon Wheat Kings), Connor McMichael (London Knights), and Ryan Hartman (Plymouth Whalers).

Excited to be with this group going to Toronto! @capitals pic.twitter.com/PBsSSdbstl — Connor McMichael (@con91mcmichael) July 27, 2020

Before the puck officially dropped, the Edmonton Oilers used their final practice to pay tribute to the late Colby Cave (Swift Current Broncos) by wearing number 12 sweaters that would be auctioned off to help raise money for a Memorial Fund.

Staying in Edmonton, defenceman Ethan Bear (Seattle Thunderbirds) honoured his Indigenous heritage during the club’s exhibition game by displaying his jersey name bar in Cree syllabics.

#Oilers d-man Ethan Bear will honour his Indigenous heritage during tonight's #BattleOfAlberta exhibition game by displaying his jersey name bar in Cree syllabics. 🐻🧡💙 | #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/7LAtHX6jOK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 28, 2020

The recently formed Hockey Diversity Alliance, lead by co-heads Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants) and Akim Aliu (Sudbury Wolves), released a powerful video with faces from all over sport who share their mission to eradicate racism and intolerance.

The great work by recent CHL graduates Akil Thomas (Peterborough Petes) and Elijah Roberts (Niagara IceDogs) who started sharing their unique perspectives of the game to fans over the airwaves has been recognized by the NHL. Their podcast, Soul On Ice, has been added to the NHL’s digital lineup and will now reach a much wider audience on a weekly basis.

Word’s out: We’re bringing the heat to the @NHL platform. Catch our first episode Wednesday, July 22 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and more. Read more: https://t.co/D35YdgghcO pic.twitter.com/BpmCgb2soE — Soul On Ice The Podcast (@SOIThePodcast) July 18, 2020

Some of the biggest hockey news in July was the unveiling of Seattle’s new NHL team identity. The Kraken, who will become the league’s 32nd team for the 2021-22 season, was met with rave reviews by Thunderbirds alumni like Brenden Dillon, Brooks Laich, and Nate Thompson who shared their love for their time playing in the Pacific Northwest.

Playing 4 years of Junior in such an amazing city, it’s long overdue but really exciting to see @NHLSeattle_ made a reality! Best of luck except for when they’re playing us @Capitals of course 😏 Everyone will find out soon enough that Seattle is a Hockey Town! pic.twitter.com/IW95gryOLd — Brenden Dillon (@BDillon04) July 23, 2020

Congratulations to @NHLSeattle_ on announcing their new team name the Kraken! Having spent 2 years playing in Seattle for the @SeattleTbirds, I always thought an @NHL team would thrive there! Excited for the people of Seattle, you deserve this!! — Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) July 23, 2020

Welcome to the league @NHLSeattle_ and congratulations to the city of Seattle. It was a great spot for me with the @SeattleTbirds and extremely happy for the northwest to have some more hockey! pic.twitter.com/5VUma2mr5o — Nathan Thompson (@NateThompson44) July 24, 2020

Kitchener Rangers alumni Ben Fanelli and Jordan DeKort will also be sharing experiences from their time in the CHL but as part of a new Mentorship Program recently introduced by the OHL club.

Adding to the many tremendous team and league-wide resources available to Rangers players, we're proud to announce former captain Ben Fanelli and Jordan DeKort as the inaugural mentors of our new Alumni Mentorship Program. 📰 https://t.co/CD5wlcLT9h#RTown | #Kitchener | #OHL pic.twitter.com/GsDI5FelYf — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) July 15, 2020

It was a relatively quiet month for transactions however a trio of former players inked entry-level deals including 2019-20 overage goaltender Jiri Patera (Brandon Wheat Kings) who signed with the Vegas Golden Knights after being a sixth round pick in 2016. Another former Wheatie Logan Thompson is also Vegas bound following a pair of minor pro seasons, while Pius Suter (Guelph Storm) joins the Chicago Blackhawks after five pro seasons in Europe.

What a great feeling to have signed my first NHL contract with the @vegasgoldenknights I’d like to thank everyone who supported me along the way pic.twitter.com/k6kvxgPVEP — Jiří Patera (@jiri_patera) July 1, 2020

Roster news! ✍️ We have signed goalie Logan Thompson to a two-year entry-level contract! #VegasBorn https://t.co/ANAVQ6jASP — y-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2020

Forward Pius Suter has inked a 1-year contract ($925,000 salary cap hit) that runs through the 2020-21 season! Last season Suter recorded a league-best and career-high 53 points (30G, 23A) in 50 contests en route to earning Switzerland’s National League-A MVP award. pic.twitter.com/iL8NmwGy4y — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) July 16, 2020

Outgoing Prince George Cougars captain Josh Maser will be playing in the AHL next season after signing a pro deal with the Iowa Wild. The announcement also included deals for recent graduates Kameron Kielly (Charlottetown Islanders) and Jesse Mychan (Tri-City Americans).

Another 2019-20 captain, Luke Boka, will turn pro next season opting to join the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL where the former Memorial Cup champion and Windsor Spitfires all-time games played leader will skate alongside his brother Nick.

Luke Boka (@Lboka12) spent the last 5 seasons with @SpitsHockey of the OHL, setting a franchise record for most games played at 313 games. pic.twitter.com/TRW8UBVa1q — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) July 23, 2020

A list of 12 former CHL players have also made commitments to U SPORTS programs where they will use their league scholarship packages to continue their hockey and academic goals. Joining the University of Calgary Dinos are 2020 grads Connor Gutenberg who captained the Brandon Wheat Kings last season, Dakota Krebs (Calgary Hitmen), Max Patterson (Seattle Thunderbirds), Matthew Quigley (Portland Winterhawks), Ryan Schoettler (Prince George Cougars), and Zach Wytinck (Regina Pats), plus former players Arjun Atwal (Saskatoon Blades) and Luke Coleman (Calgary Hitmen). Oliver Castleman (Niagara IceDogs) will play for the Carleton Ravens, while the trio of Lane Gilliss (Portland Winterhawks), Kyle Olson (Calgary Hitmen), and Riley Sawchuk (Edmonton Oil Kings) will compete for the Mount Royal Cougars.

Ravens Men's Hockey is excited to announce the commitment of Oliver Castleman (Winger – Ottawa, ON) 🏒 #FearTheConspiracy Castleman spent 4 years in the OHL with the @OHLIceDogs posting 40+ pts in 3 of those seasons. pic.twitter.com/9fl5apPqo0 — Carleton Ravens (@CURavens) July 20, 2020

2020 Recruiting Class 🏒📘 We are thrilled to welcome these three forwards to round out our recruiting class for the upcoming season! Welcome to the Cougars family!#WeAreTheCougars pic.twitter.com/GV8otd5mtl — Cougars Men's Hockey (@MRUmhockey) July 31, 2020

The thoughts and prayers of the entire CHL family are with two-time Memorial Cup champion Dale Hawerchuk (Cornwall Royals) as he continues his courageous battle with cancer. The Barrie Colts coach took a leave of absence prior to the start of the 2019-20 season to undergo treatment and in April had gone through what was believed to be his final round of chemotherapy before the latest resurgence.

My dad is back in his fight against cancer due to a resurgence of this terrible disease. We are praying for him and he will continue to fight hard ❤️#HawerchukStrong — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) July 26, 2020

Our website is officially live. Visit https://t.co/liZEummrSH to support Dale Hawerchuk in his fight against cancer and raise money for causes that are important to Dale and his family. — #HawerchukStrong (@HawerchukStrong) July 30, 2020

"We as an organization are here to support him. We wish him all the best in his fight. He’s one of our family, and we’re with you, Dale." The Jets have Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk in their thoughts as the team prepares to return. (@WiebesWorld)https://t.co/PF3RtlauqL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 28, 2020

NHL fan favourite Eddie Shack sadly passed away at the age of 83. Before winning four Stanley Cups as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, ‘The Entertainer’ was a member of the Guelph Biltmore Mad Hatters where he played five seasons from 1952-57 producing 219 points.

The NHL mourns the passing of four-time Stanley Cup champion Eddie Shack. A fierce competitor on the ice, Shack was a perennial fan favorite whose personality earned him the moniker “The Entertainer.” https://t.co/vnkGzmiwl2 pic.twitter.com/wS12vXYEJ1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 26, 2020

Several CHL alumni have been named finalists for NHL awards including Leon Draisaitl (Kelowna Rockets) and Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads) who are in the running for MVP honours as chosen by the media and players with Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award considerations.

The players have voted and the results are in! Your 2019-20 #TedLindsayAward finalists are Leon Draisaitl, @Mackinnon9 and @artemiypanarin. All three top vote-getters are seeking their first TLA: https://t.co/2z2c05bbA6 pic.twitter.com/MU1ePPtqtM — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 14, 2020

Selke Trophy finalists for best defensive forward include Patrice Bergeron (Acadie-Bathurst Titan), Sean Couturier (Drummondville Voltigeurs), and Ryan O’Reilly (Erie Otters).

The 2020 Selke Trophy finalists are Patrice Bergeron, Sean Couturier and Ryan O'Reilly. 🙌 #NHLAwards@NHLdotcom has more ➡️ https://t.co/fR8gqQTIrS pic.twitter.com/sgebSouwPW — NHL (@NHL) July 20, 2020

John Carlson (London Knights) is a finalist for the Norris Trophy awarded to the league’s top defenceman.

2019-20 Norris Trophy finalist: John Carlson@JohnCarlson74 is a Norris nominee for the first time and can become the first @Capitals player to win the trophy since Rod Langway had back-to-back wins in 1982-83 and 1983-84. https://t.co/8f0wJ9Bq4n #NHLAwards #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/4maW4ZZvxr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 20, 2020

Bobby Ryan (Owen Sound Attack) is a finalist for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for exemplifying qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and a dedication to hockey.

#Sens forward Bobby Ryan has been named one of three finalists for the 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy! 📝 https://t.co/DakEElK1Tc pic.twitter.com/K4Xi5UIt5J — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 16, 2020

MacKinnon and O’Reilly are both finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy awarded to the league’s most gentlemanly player.

Dominik Kubalik (Kitchener Rangers) is a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy for rookie of the year.

2019-20 Calder Memorial Trophy finalist: Dominik Kubalik Kubalik paced NHL rookies with 30 goals in 2019-20, including 19 in 29 games since Jan. 1. https://t.co/VlqtIs9RXe #NHLAwards #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/4hKTAq4yrL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 15, 2020

Jack Adams Award finalists for coach of the year include Bruce Cassidy (Ottawa 67’s) and Alain Vigneault (Trois-Rivieres Draveurs).

The 2020 Jack Adams Award finalists are Bruce Cassidy, John Tortorella and Alain Vigneault❗ #NHLAwards MORE: https://t.co/CXu9NJ0JCo pic.twitter.com/i4pqpeVmWP — NHL (@NHL) July 15, 2020

And finally, 18 CHL grads were named among the 31 team nominees for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy for leadership qualities and humanitarian contributions to the community. That list includes Bergeron, Draisaitl, O’Reilly, Cam Fowler (Windsor Spitfires), Travis Hamonic (Brandon Wheat Kings), Jordan Staal (Peterborough Petes), Gabriel Landeskog (Kitchener Rangers), Tyler Seguin (Plymouth Whalers), Trevor Lewis (Owen Sound Attack), Matt Dumba (Portland Winterhawks), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans), P.K Subban (Belleville Bulls), Matt Martin (Sarnia Sting), Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Oceanic), Evander Kane (Vancouver Giants), Mitchell Marner (London Knights), Alexander Edler (Kelowna Rockets), and Marc-Andre Fleury (Cape Breton Screaming Eagles).