2019-20 Upper Deck CHL Game Used Edition Cards

Introducing the inaugural offering of Canadian Hockey League Game-Used cards from Upper Deck!

This short print edition features 75 different stars from across the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with special game-worn memorabilia including autographed jersey and patch cards for collectors.

All regular Base Set Authentic Prospects cards, featuring the league’s top prospects, are ink-jet numbered to the player’s uniform number. For select players, the highest-numbered card, or the card numbered to the player’s uniform number, is autographed and packed out in a sleeve along with a Certificate of Authenticity. Keep an eye out for a variety of low-numbered parallels, including the coveted Red Auto Patch parallel numbered to just 90. The checklist also includes designs that pay homage to the classic 2000-01 SP Game-Used ‘New Style’ cards and boasts three parallels including the super rare Orange parallel.

2019-20 Upper Deck SP Game Used CHL Base Set:

*Autograph versions available

^2000-01 New Style Tribute inserts available

1 Alexis Lafreniere – Rimouski Oceanic #/ 11*^

2 Matthew Robertson – Edmonton Oil Kings #/ 22*^

3 Alexis Gravel – Halifax Mooseheads #/ 1*

4 Cole Perfetti – Saginaw Spirit #/ 91*^

5 Justin Barron – Halifax Mooseheads #/ 20*

6 Jakob Pelletier – Moncton Wildcats #/ 11*

7 Brandt Clarke – Barrie Colts #/ 55*

8 Bowen Byram – Vancouver Giants #/ 44*^

9 Mavrik Bourque – Shawinigan Cataractes #/ 22*

10 Brayden Tracey – Victoria Royals #/ 7*

11 Hunter Jones – Peterborough Petes #/ 29*

12 Cedric Pare – Rimouski Oceanic #/ 19

13 Connor McClennon – Winnipeg Ice #/ 94*

14 Graeme Clarke – Ottawa 67’s #/ 92*

15 Daemon Hunt – Moose Jaw Warriors #/ 10*

16 Dylan Cozens – Lethbridge Hurricanes #/ 24*^

17 Justin Sourdif – Vancouver Giants #/ 42*

18 Mason McTavish – Peterborough Petes #/ 23

19 Antonio Stranges – London Knights #/ 40*

20 Jamieson Rees – Sarnia Sting #/ 39*

21 Mads Sogaard – Medicine Hat Tigers #/ 30

22 Jack Quinn – Ottawa 67’s #/ 22*^

23 Samuel Poulin – Sherbrooke Phoenix #/ 29*^

24 Kevin Bahl – Ottawa 67’s #/ 88*

25 Quinton Byfield – Sudbury Wolves #/ 55*^

26 Trent Miner – Vancouver Giants #/ 31*

27 Serron Noel – Kitchener Rangers #/ 18*

28 Thomas Harley – Mississauga Steelheads #/ 48*

29 Arthur Kaliyev – Hamilton Bulldogs #/ 34^

30 Connor Zary – Kamloops Blazers #/ 18*^

31 Olivier Rodrigue – Moncton Wildcats #/ 33*

32 Matthew Welsh – Charlottetown Islanders #/ 73

33 Will Cuylle – Windsor Spitfires #/ 13*

34 Cole Sillinger – Medicine Hat Tigers #/ 44*

35 Dawson Mercer – Chicoutimi Sagueneens #/ 19*^

36 Peyton Krebs – Winnipeg Ice #/ 19*^

37 Sasha Mutala – Tri-City Americans #/ 34*

38 Hendrix Lapierre – Chicoutimi Sagueneens #/ 92*^

39 Ozzy Wiesblatt – Prince Albert Raiders #/ 19*

40 Pavel Novak – Kelowna Rockets #/ 11*

41 Thimo Nickl – Drummondville Voltigeurs #/ 78*

42 Theo Rochette – Quebec Remparts #/ 19*

43 Braden Schneider – Brandon Wheat Kings #/ 2*^

44 Philip Tomasino – Oshawa Generals #/ 26*^

45 Zane Franklin – Kamloops Blazers #/ 16

46 Cole Fonstad – Everett Silvertips #/ 24*

47 Nolan Foote – Kelowna Rockets #/ 29*

48 Jamie Drysdale – Erie Otters #/ 4*^

49 Jared McIsaac – Moncton Wildcats #/ 14*

50 Aliaksei Protas – Prince Albert Raiders #/ 21

51 Aidan Dudas – Owen Sound Attack #/ 27*

52 Samuel Hlavaj – Sherbrooke Phoenix #/ 31

53 Jacob Ingham – Kitchener Rangers #/ 68*

54 Jacob Perreault – Sarnia Sting #/ 44*

55 Connor McMichael – London Knights #/ 11*^

56 Zachary L’Heureux – Moncton Wildcats #/ 26*

57 Jeremie Poirier – Saint John Sea Dogs #/ 54*

58 Logan Stankoven – Kamloops Blazers #/ 11*

59 Oliver Suni – Oshawa Generals #/ 19*

60 Felix Bibeau – Chicoutimi Sagueneens #/ 21*

61 Luka Burzan – Brandon Wheat Kings #/ 27*

62 Kaiden Guhle – Prince Albert Raiders #/ 6*^

63 Joel Hofer – Portland Winterhawks #/ 30*

64 Dylan Guenther – Edmonton Oil Kings #/ 11*

65 Ryan Merkley – London Knights #/ 28*

66 Benoit-Olivier Groulx – Moncton Wildcats #/ 19*

67 Shane Wright – Kingston Frontenacs #/ 51*

68 Vasily Ponomarev – Shawinigan Cataractes #/ 92*

69 Jean-Luc Foudy – Windsor Spitfires #/ 93*^

70 Akil Thomas – Peterborough Petes #/ 44*

71 Seth Jarvis – Portland Winterhawks #/ 24*

72 Marco Rossi – Ottawa 67’s #/ 23*^

73 Isaac Belliveau – Rimouski Oceanic #/ 58*

74 Jake Neighbours – Edmonton Oil Kings #/ 21*

75 Dustin Wolf – Everett Silvertips #/ 32*

This edition can be purchased through many of Upper Deck’s authorized internet retailers. Cards come in packages of 3 and are available in boxes of 4 packs and cases of 10 boxes.

Click here for more information about the full 2019-20 Upper Deck CHL Hockey Card sets.

Upper Deck has been the Official Trading Card partner of the Canadian Hockey League since 2017.