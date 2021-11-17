From the Point: Pats centre Connor Bedard

Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard joined Junior Hockey Magazine to discuss his early experience in junior hockey, his play at the U18s, and the possibility of suiting up for Canada at the World Juniors:

Junior Hockey Magazine: What has the transition to junior hockey been like for you?

Connor Bedard: Last year helped a lot in getting used to the league and the guys. It hasn’t been too difficult. You come here, and it’s a new city, and a lot of travel, but it’s been good and I am having fun.

JHM: Tell us about your experience at the U18s when you missed on a penalty shot but then scored on the next shift.

CB: I went in and tried something on the penalty shot but the goalie was better than me. I was upset because you don’t want to miss in a crucial part of the game like that when we were down 1-0 and it can be a huge momentum swing. But I got right out there again and there was a 1-on-1 situation where I was able to make a move and put the puck in the net.

JHM: What did your experience at the U18s do to your game mentally and physically?

CB: You look at our team, and I am not sure how many first-round picks we had, and then we had all of these 2004s who are going to be high picks, and I was able to play with them, so that was a bit of a confidence boost. There is such a long way to go for me so I can’t really look at it as too much of a positive, but it definitely is a positive.

JHM: What would it mean for you to have the opportunity to play at the World Juniors this year?

CB: It would be a dream come true. Growing up, we all watched the World Juniors and saw those crazy games and those crazy wins for Canada. If I was lucky enough to get that call, that would be super special. Even the U18s, it was my first time wearing the Maple Leaf. The pride you have in putting on that jersey is definitely cool. It would be surreal for me.

JHM: What has been your Christmas tradition in watching the World Juniors?

CB: My dad’s birthday is on the 31st and Canada usually plays the United States on that day so it is always a highlight. The excitement around the tournament and everything that goes into it, especially getting older, I have gotten to know some of the guys and have even played against some. To be able to watch and take that in as a kid, it was definitely really special.

JHM: What would it be like to play in front of a full crowd at the World Juniors?

CB: It would be cool. Just getting a taste of it in Regina, the crowd and the energy, it is really cool and something I have never really had. The most has been maybe 1,000 and the U18s was pushing that and it was pretty loud there. It definitely brings a different energy. Being in Canada, it is going to be special.

JHM: Tell us about the phone call you received to say you had received exceptional status.

CB: I was coming home in the car and got a call from California. I didn’t answer it at the time. Then I got it again so I picked up and he told me it was Wayne Gretzky. My first reaction was ‘No, it’s not’. I thought it was a buddy or something. But it sounded like him and he wished me luck and congratulations on it all. I couldn’t even speak the whole call. It was definitely really crazy and shows what type of person he is to take his time to reach out to a 14-year-old kid at that time.

JHM: What does the bigger picture of supporting the community mean to you?

CB: Hockey is what I do and what I love to do, but there is so much more in life. There is so much more to myself. Like a lot of guys, I like to give back and try to help in any way I can. It is something I take pride in and something I want to do. You look at guys like Sidney Crosby and how much they do for their communities. You can definitely look up to those guys.