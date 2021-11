Hockey Canada announces 2021 Capital City Challenge rosters

Hockey Canada has announced the three rosters consisting of 63 Canadian Hockey League players and prospects who will compete in the upcoming Capital City Challenge, a four-team tournament of three under-17 squads, to be held Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 in Ottawa.

Competing as Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red, and Team Canada White, the 63 players and prospects include 24 from the Ontario Hockey League, 20 from the Western Hockey League, and 19 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The group of players come from 43 different CHL teams, including a leading four players from the Rimouski Oceanic.

Team Canada Black

G Joseph Costanzo (Niagara IceDogs)

G Mason Vaccari (Kingston Frontenacs)

D Cam Allen (Guelph Storm)

D Oliver Bonk (London Knights)

D Tanner Molendyk (Saskatoon Blades)

D Caden Price (Kelowna Rockets)

D Matteo Rotondi (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

D Jordan Tourigny (Shawinigan Cataractes)

D Saige Weinstein (Spokane Chiefs)

F David Adaszynski (Calgary Hitmen)

F Denver Barkey (London Knights)

F Colby Barlow (Owen Sound Attack)

F Zach Benson (Winnipeg ICE)

F Vincent Collard (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

F Maxime Coursol (Rimouski Oceanic)

F Logan Crosby (Halifax Mooseheads)

F Kooper Gizowski (Spokane Chiefs)

F Ty Halaburda (Vancouver Giants)

F Nick Lardis (Peterborough Petes)

F Alex Pharand (Hamilton Bulldogs)

F Calum Ritchie (Oshawa Generals)

F Mael St-Denis (Rimouski Oceanic)

Team Canada Red

G Kyle Hagen (Rimouski Oceanic)

G Jackson Unger (Moose Jaw Warriors)

D Beau Akey (Barrie Colts)

D Lukas Dragicevic (Tri-City Americans)

D Quinn Mantei (Brandon Wheat Kings)

D Etienne Morin (Moncton Wildcats)

D Emile Perron (Cape Breton Eagles)

D Olivier Savard (Saginaw Spirit)

D Austin Zemlak (Victoria Royals)

F Nathan Baril (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

F Easton Cowan (London Knights)

F Nathan Ethier (Shawinigan Cataractes)

F Justin Gendron (Victoriaville Tigres)

F Riley Heidt (Prince George Cougars)

F Harrison Lodewyk (Prince Albert Raiders)

F Sam Oremba (Seattle Thunderbirds)

F Owen Outwater (North Bay Battalion)

F Luca Pinelli (Ottawa 67’s)

F Carson Rehkopf (Kitchener Rangers)

F Brandon Yager (Moose Jaw Warriors)

Team Canada White

G Nathaniel Day (Flint Firebirds)

G Scott Ratzlaff (Seattle Thunderbirds)

D Marc-Olivier Beaudry (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

D Tristan Bertucci (Flint Firebirds)

D Luke Coughlin (Rimouski Oceanic)

D Alexis Daviault (Sarnia Sting)

D Kaden Hammell (Kamloops Blazers)

D Mazden Leslie (Vancouver Giants)

D Dylan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads)

F Chris Barlas (Ottawa 67’s)

F Alexis Bourque (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

F Mathieu Cataford (Halifax Mooseheads)

F Andrew Cristall (Kelowna Rockets)

F Ethan Gauthier (Sherbrooke Phoenix)

D Kalan Lind (Red Deer Rebels)

F Luke McNamara (Saginaw Spirit)

F Ethan Miedema (Windsor Spitfires)

F Luke Misa (Mississauga Steelheads)

F Tyler Peddle (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

F Ryker Singer (Prince George Cougars)

F Matthew Soto (Kingston Frontenacs)

F Carey Terrance (Erie Otters)