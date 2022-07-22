Edmonds pens ELC with Tampa Bay

Kingston Frontenacs forward Lucas Edmonds has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Edmonds was third in OHL scoring in 2021-22 with 113 points while his 79 assists led the league. He claimed the Jim Mahon Trophy as the OHL’s Top Scoring Right Winger and was named to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

In Fronts history, his 113 points are the third most in a single season while he was just the sixth player to ever surpass 100 points in team history. His 79 assists are the second most in a single campaign by a Kingston player.

The 21-year-old spent four seasons in Sweden prior to joining the Fronts ahead of 2021-22. Edmonds was the 86th overall pick by Tampa Bay at the 2022 NHL Draft.