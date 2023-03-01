MENU
March 1, 2023

Doucet pens entry-level contract with Detroit

alexandre doucet NHL entry-level contract
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Halifax Mooseheads forward Alexandre Doucet has penned a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings.

Doucet, who was an undrafted free agent, leads the QMJHL in goals this season with 45 while his 89 points rank fifth.

A sixth-round selection by Val-d’Or in the 2018 QMJHL draft, Doucet played 204 games with the franchise and helped lead them to an appearance in the 2021 President Cup.

He was traded to Halifax Dec. 21 where in 24 games with the Mooseheads, the Sherbrooke native has scored 18 goals.

Over 228 career QMJHL games, Doucet has 95 goals and 221 points.

 

