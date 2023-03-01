CHL to NHL: Evangelista appears in first NHL game

Former London Knights captain Luke Evangelista made his NHL debut Tuesday with the Nashville Predators.

Evangelista played 14:28 in a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh and recorded two shots on goal and one hit.

Over the course of three OHL seasons with London, Evangelista played 151 games and recorded 174 points (78 goals). In his final season in 2021-22, the Toronto native led the OHL in goals with 55 and finished fourth in scoring with 111 points. He was subsequently named to the OHL’s Second All-Star Team.

In 49 games with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season, the 21-year-old leads the team in scoring with 41 points.

Evangelista was the 42nd overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.