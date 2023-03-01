CHL Team of the Month: February 2023

The Canadian Hockey League announced today the February edition of the CHL Team of the Month for the 2022-23 regular season.

For the fourth time this season, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard is included after he recorded 11 goals and 26 points in just 10 games. The consensus no.1 pick for the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard became the first CHL player this season to record 50 goals and 100 points on Feb. 17 as he achieved that feat for the second year in a row. The 17-year-old scored his sixth hat-trick of the season Feb. 11 in an 8-4 win over Moose Jaw and tallied seven multi-point outings throughout the month. Bedard’s 54 goals and 114 points leads the CHL.

The Winnipeg ICE’s Zach Benson starred in February as his draft stock continued to rise as he recorded nine goals, 27 points and was +25 in 14 games. Ranked the seventh best North American skater by NHL Central Scouting, Benson had a career high six points (3G, 3A) Feb. 26 in an 8-1 win over Edmonton as he helped the ICE to a 13-1-0 February record. The Chilliwack, B.C. native had six multi-point outings in February and sits tied for fourth in CHL scoring with 93 points.

After another stellar month where he had 11 goals and 26 points in 12 games, the Windsor Spitfires’ Matthew Maggio is chosen for the second time this season. The New York Islanders prospect registered six games where he had at least three points that included a season-high tying five-point effort Feb. 5 in an 8-1 win over Owen Sound. Maggio leads the OHL in goals (46) and points (94) and ranks second and third respectively in each category in the CHL.

On the blue line, Kevin Korchinski enjoyed a productive February. The Seattle Thunderbirds d-man scored three times and added 15 assists in 12 games as he anchored a T-Birds blue line that had a .916 winning percentage in February. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect had points in 11 of Seattle’s 12 games that included two separate four-point outings. Korchinski’s 60 points this year are the fifth most among WHL defencemen.

Also on the back end is Kamloops Blazers d-man Olen Zellweger after he had eight goals and 22 points in 12 games. The Anaheim Ducks prospect had seven multi-point outings in February and on Feb. 25 recorded his first two-goal game as a Blazer. Zellweger’s 22 goals are tied for the CHL lead among defencemen while his 63 points rank seventh.

Between the pipes, Thomas Milic of the Seattle Thunderbirds earns the nod after a perfect month that saw the 2023 World Juniors gold medallist go 7-0-0 with a 1.55 GAA and .944 save percentage. Milic recorded two shutouts in February as he blanked Portland Feb. 11 with a 36-save outing before he stopped all 26 shots Feb. 20 against Victoria. The 19-year-old’s 2.14 GAA and .924 save percentage are the third best in the WHL this season while his 22 wins are tied for the sixth most.