Volunteers needed for 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

The 2023 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia represents much more than a hockey tournament for the community of Kamloops.

This event is an opportunity, a movement and a time to showcase the deep roots within the community of Kamloops; to bring together important sub-communities and experiences including Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc, the City of Kamloops, industries from tourism and ranching to forestry and fisheries, the Canadian Pacific Railway and much more.

The theme for the 2023 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia grew from the understanding and connection of these associations that make up the Kamloops of today. Together, these groups, activities and individuals make Kamloops shine, each adding to the brightness in its own, unique way.

Every event is only as successful as the volunteers behind the scenes that bring it to life. Without our incredible volunteers, the Memorial Cup presented by Kia would be just a pipe dream instead of a reality. The world class community of volunteers in Kamloops is second to none and a significant part of the decision to bring the 2023 Memorial Cup to this great territory.

The Kamloops Blazers, on behalf of the 2023 Memorial Cup Host Committee and the Canadian Hockey League, are inviting the public to come and ‘Shine with us,’ be part of history and volunteer for the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia this May and June in beautiful Kamloops, B.C.

“Volunteers are the fabric of any successful event,” said Host Committee Chair, Yves Lacasse. “Kamloops is known for its generosity, kindness and our ability to make people feel welcomed. We are building a team with great people who want to join us and make Kamloops shine during the Memorial Cup presented by Kia.”

In partnership with Kubota Canada, the 2023 Memorial Cup volunteer program provides all volunteers with a complimentary uniform, an invitation to the volunteer appreciation event, the opportunity to meet new people from across the country and have the chance to be at the centre of the action!

Event Dates: May 22 – June 5, 2023

Event Times: Morning, afternoon, evening shifts available

Roles: The HOC and CHL are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles, with people with diverse experience and expertise. The primary categories are:

Hospitality

Security

Special Events

Administration

Transportation

Logistics

Other Information:

Volunteers will self-select their schedules in April 2023

Volunteers are required to work a minimum of 16 hours throughout the tournament

Volunteers must be 16 years of age

Volunteers will be asked to attend a Volunteer Orientation in April 2023

Volunteers are required to complete a Criminal Record Check/Drivers Abstract* if necessary

Sign up by visiting www.chl.ca/volunteers or email Cindy Logan at volunteers@CHL.ca