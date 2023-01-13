CHLTV GOTW preview: Rebels vs. Oil Kings, Jan. 13, 2023

The matchup

The Red Deer Rebels (27-8-4) will welcome the Edmonton Oil Kings (6-33-1) in a Friday edition of the CHL TV Game of the Week.

Furthermore, the Rebels will wear their Real Canadian SuperStore Your Team Your Jersey winning design, created by Corbin, tonight.

“I like the camo design,” he said. “I’ve always found them really nice. I figured that it would look nice with the Rebels team colours.”

Look good and play good has worked well for the Rebels this season. After a 15-game winning streak to start the season, the Rebels have continued to excel as they own the second best record in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s #CHLTVGOTW sees @Rebelshockey wear their @RealCdnSS #YourTeamYourJersey winning design, created by Corbin, against the @EdmOilKings! "I like the camo design. I've always found them really nice. I figured that it would look nice with the Rebels team colours." pic.twitter.com/DLPuHToKOk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 13, 2023

Kai Uchacz’s 34 goals leads the WHL while the team’s 150 goals trails only Winnipeg by two. Incredibly, they’ve achieved the majority of their success without Ben King (ANA), who had 105 points a year ago, and hasn’t played since Oct. 22.

Defensively, the goalie tandem of Kyle Kelsey and Rhett Stoesser have conceded just 99 goals all season, the third fewest in the WHL.

This Kai Uchacz kid is pretty good. In fact, he leads the WHL in goals! pic.twitter.com/0ylHvrNHWQ — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) December 30, 2022

Edmonton, who won the Ed Chynoweth Cup last season, have endured a difficult season but can be encouraged by recent performances where they have won back-to-back games after victories over Lethbridge and Moose Jaw.

Sixteen-year-old Gavin Hodnett has been impressive and leads the team in scoring while German rookie Luca Hauf has turned in a solid campaign thus far.

Recent acquisition, Noah Boyko, has paid dividends on his return thus far too with five goals in 13 games in an Oil Kings jersey.

🎶 WIIIIR SAGEN DAAAANKESCHÖN! 🎶 Luca Hauf hebt bei den Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) das Torhymnen-Spiel auf ein ganz neues Niveau und bringt den Kanadiern etwas deutsche Hochkultur näher! 😂 (🎥 @theWHL) | #Hauf pic.twitter.com/5mhNWljhRn — NHL Deutsch (@NHLde) October 2, 2022

Who to watch

Uchacz has been lights out, literally, so far this year.

With 34 goals to his name, he has already obliterated his career best of 14 set a year ago. The 19-year-old has three hat-tricks this year, all of which came over a four-game stretch from Dec. 27 – Jan. 1. Perhaps most impressively, he’s buried the puck 34 times on just 115 shots.

His 52 points are tied for the fifth most in the WHL while he’s won 54.5 per cent of his faceoffs this year.

Have yourself a night, Kai Uchacz! pic.twitter.com/UZzDcpWBiK — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) December 28, 2022

Stats leaders

We’ve detailed Uchacz’s impressive season but jace Isley has 20 goals this year for the Rebels while Jayden Grubbe sits second in scoring with 43 points (10 goals).

Christoffer Sedoff, who had 61 points a year ago, is eighth in WHL scoring among d-men with 33 points this year.

Kelsey has 13 wins in 21 games this year while Stoesser has 14 victories in 18 contests. However, Kelsey marginally has a better GAA at 2.30 compared to Stoesser’s 2.40.

Hodnett’s 23 points leads the Oil Kings while Rhett Melnyk is the only player with double digit goals (10).

Hauf’s 14 assists are the second on the team while his 17 points rank third.

Where to watch

Friday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.