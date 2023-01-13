MENU
January 13, 2023

139 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

2023 nhl draft KubotaTopProspectsGame

 

The Canadian Hockey League today announced that 139 CHL players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The total includes 51 skaters from the Ontario Hockey League, 42 from the Western Hockey League, and 30 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. An additional 16 CHL goaltenders are ranked with the WHL leading the way with nine followed by four from the OHL and three from the QMJHL.

Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard ranks first overall among North American skaters. The 17-year-old native of North Vancouver, B.C., currently sits second among CHL skaters with 70 points counting 31 goals and 39 assists coming in 29 games. Beyond Bedard, four other CHL talents make up the top-10 North American skaters including Moose Jaw Warriors centre Brayden Yager (5), Winnipeg ICE left-wing Zach Benson (7), Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek (9), and Owen Sound Attack left-wing Colby Barlow (10).

Additionally, Sherbrooke Phoenix right-wing Ethan Gauthier leads all QMJHL representatives, ranked 14th among North American skaters, while Lukas Dragicevic of the Tri-City Americans leads all CHL defencemen, ranked 12th. Between the pipes, North Bay Battalion netminder Charlie Robertson ranks first among all North American goaltenders.

In all, 52 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Flint Firebirds, Ottawa 67’s, Saginaw Spirit, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Vancouver Giants each with five players ranked. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens headline the QMJHL with four ranked players.

Last season, 82 CHL players were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft. The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.

CHL ranked skaters

1 C Connor Bedard Regina/WHL
5 C Brayden Yager Moose Jaw/WHL
7 LW Zach Benson Winnipeg/WHL
9 LW Samuel Honzek Vancouver/WHL
10 LW Colby Barlow Owen Sound/OHL
11 LW Quentin Musty Sudbury/OHL
12 D Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City/WHL
13 C Nate Danielson Brandon/WHL
14 RW Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke/QMJHL
16 LW Andrew Cristall Kelowna/WHL
17 C Calum Ritchie Oshawa/OHL
18 D Oliver Bonk London/OHL
20 RW Koehn Ziemmer Prince George/WHL
23 LW Kalan Lind Red Deer/WHL
24 D Etienne Morin Moncton/QMJHL
25 D Beau Akey Barrie/OHL
26 C Riley Heidt Prince George/WHL
27 C Mathieu Cataford Halifax/QMJHL
29 D Cameron Allen Guelph/OHL
30 D Caden Price Kelowna/WHL
31 LW Carson Rehkopf Kitchener/OHL
32 D Andrew Gibson Soo/OHL
33 D Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener/OHL
34 D Luca Cagnoni Portland/WHL
36 D Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon/WHL
37 D Quinton Burns Kingston/OHL
38 C Jaden Lipinski Vancouver/WHL
41 RW Coulson Pitre Flint/OHL
42 C Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle/WHL
43 C Brad Gardiner Ottawa/OHL
45 LW Ethan Miedema Kingston/OHL
46 LW Tyler Peddle Drummondville/QMJHL
47 LW Nico Myatovic Seattle/WHL
48 LW Ondrej Molnar Erie/OHL
49 C Luca Pinelli Ottawa/OHL
50 C Carey Terrance Erie/OHL
51 D Tristan Bertucci Flint/OHL
53 D Matteo Mann Chicoutimi/QMJHL
54 C Alex Pharand Sudbury/OHL
60 RW Connor Levis Kamloops/WHL
61 C Ty Halaburda Vancouver/WHL
62 D Matthew Mania Sudbury/OHL
63 D Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan/QMJHL
65 D Dylan MacKinnon Halifax/QMJHL
74 C Cooper Foster Ottawa/OHL
75 RW Easton Cowan London/OHL
76 C Owen Outwater Kingston/OHL
79 D Luke Coughlin Rimouski/QMJHL
80 D Mazden Leslie Vancouver/WHL
83 C Austin Roest Everett/WHL
84 C Denver Barkey London/OHL
85 RW Jan Sprynar Rimouski/QMJHL
86 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon/WHL
87 D Konnor Smith Peterborough/OHL
88 RW Matthew Soto Kingston/OHL
89 D Carter Sotheran Portland/WHL
90 C Ethan Hay Flint/OHL
92 C Luke McNamara Saginaw/OHL
95 D Kaden Hammell Everett/WHL
96 LW Nick Lardis Hamilton/OHL
97 D Saige Weinstein Spokane/WHL
103 LW Florian Xhekaj Hamilton/OHL
104 C Andrei Loshko Chicoutimi/QMJHL
105 LW Cole Brown Hamilton/OHL
110 LW Emmanuel Vermette Chicoutimi/QMJHL
111 D Sawyer Mynio Seattle/WHL
113 D Kalem Parker Victoria/WHL
114 RW Cam Squires Cape Breton/QMJHL
115 D Matthew Andonovski Kitchener/OHL
116 D James Petrovski Owen Sound/OHL
118 C Mael St. Denis Rimouski/QMJHL
122 D Matthew Mayich Ottawa/OHL
123 D Blake Smith Flint/OHL
124 C Luke Patterson Cape Breton/QMJHL
126 C Justin Gill Sherbrooke/QMJHL
129 LW Joseph Henneberry Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
130 RW Kai Uchacz Red Deer/WHL
133 RW Nicholas Sima Saginaw/OHL
136 D Spencer Sova Erie/OHL
138 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary/WHL
139 D Peteris Bulans Chicoutimi/QMJHL
140 D Marc-Olivier Beaudry Drummondville/QMJHL
144 C Tommasso De Luca Spokane/WHL
147 D Noah Chadwick Lethbridge/WHL
149 RW Benjamin Brunelle Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
150 C Preston Lounsbury Moncton/QMJHL
152 RW Lucas Romeo Charlottetown/QMJHL
153 D Quinn Mantei Brandon/WHL
155 D Ty Higgins Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
156 D Djibril Toure Sudbury/OHL
157 D Vojtech Port Edmonton/WHL
160 LW Logan Wormald Lethbridge/WHL
162 D Anton Topilnyckyj Charlottetown/QMJHL
169 D Alexis Daviault Erie/OHL
170 C Anthony Romani North Bay/OHL
171 C Christopher Barlas Ottawa/OHL
172 C Angus MacDonell Mississauga/OHL
173 RW Ethan Semeniuk Vancouver/WHL
174 C Joey Willis Saginaw/OHL
175 D Alexis Beaulac Shawinigan/QMJHL
176 RW Calem Mangone Saginaw/OHL
179 C Cole Miller Edmonton/WHL
180 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
181 C Gabriel Szturc Kelowna/WHL
183 RW Borya Valis Regina/WHL
186 D Xavier Daigle Cape Breton/QMJHL
187 C Mael Lavigne Victoriaville/QMJHL
189 C Markus Vidicek Halifax/QMJHL
190 C Jonathan Fauchon Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL
191 RW Marco Mignosa Soo/OHL
192 D Donovan McCoy Peterborough/OHL
197 C Maxime Pellerin Victoriaville/QMJHL
201 C Oliver Tulk Calgary/WHL
202 D Terrell Goldsmith Prince Albert/WHL
203 C Jake Sloan Tri-City/WHL
207 D Lucas Moore Hamilton/OHL
210 D Bronson Ride Niagara/OHL
214 D Peter Forgione Saginaw/OHL
215 D Matteo Fabrizi Red Deer/WHL
216 D Wyatt Kennedy North Bay/OHL
217 LW Harrison Lodewyk Prince Albert/WHL
219 LW Valentin Zhugin Guelph/OHL
220 LW Adam Zidlicky Mississauga/OHL

CHL ranked goaltenders

1 G Carson Bjarnason Brandon/WHL
6 G Scott Ratzlaff Seattle/WHL
8 G Tomas Suchanek Tri-City/WHL
9 G Quentin Miller Quebec/QMJHL
11 G Jan Spunar Portland/WHL
12 G Charlie Robertson North Bay/OHL
14 G Nathaniel Day Flint/OHL
15 G Dylan Ernst Kamloops/WHL
17 G Jackson Unger Moose Jaw/WHL
19 G Samuel St-Hilaire Sherbrooke/QMJHL
20 G Tim Metzger Everett/WHL
23 G Charlie Schenkel Soo/OHL
25 G Thomas Milic Seattle/WHL
27 G Harrison Meneghin Lethbridge/WHL
28 G Riley Mercer Drummondville/QMJHL
29 G Zachary Bowen London/OHL
