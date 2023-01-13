139 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings

The Canadian Hockey League today announced that 139 CHL players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

The total includes 51 skaters from the Ontario Hockey League, 42 from the Western Hockey League, and 30 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. An additional 16 CHL goaltenders are ranked with the WHL leading the way with nine followed by four from the OHL and three from the QMJHL.

Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard ranks first overall among North American skaters. The 17-year-old native of North Vancouver, B.C., currently sits second among CHL skaters with 70 points counting 31 goals and 39 assists coming in 29 games. Beyond Bedard, four other CHL talents make up the top-10 North American skaters including Moose Jaw Warriors centre Brayden Yager (5), Winnipeg ICE left-wing Zach Benson (7), Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek (9), and Owen Sound Attack left-wing Colby Barlow (10).

Additionally, Sherbrooke Phoenix right-wing Ethan Gauthier leads all QMJHL representatives, ranked 14th among North American skaters, while Lukas Dragicevic of the Tri-City Americans leads all CHL defencemen, ranked 12th. Between the pipes, North Bay Battalion netminder Charlie Robertson ranks first among all North American goaltenders.

In all, 52 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Flint Firebirds, Ottawa 67’s, Saginaw Spirit, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Vancouver Giants each with five players ranked. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens headline the QMJHL with four ranked players.

Last season, 82 CHL players were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft. The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.

CHL ranked skaters

1 C Connor Bedard Regina/WHL 5 C Brayden Yager Moose Jaw/WHL 7 LW Zach Benson Winnipeg/WHL 9 LW Samuel Honzek Vancouver/WHL 10 LW Colby Barlow Owen Sound/OHL 11 LW Quentin Musty Sudbury/OHL 12 D Lukas Dragicevic Tri-City/WHL 13 C Nate Danielson Brandon/WHL 14 RW Ethan Gauthier Sherbrooke/QMJHL 16 LW Andrew Cristall Kelowna/WHL 17 C Calum Ritchie Oshawa/OHL 18 D Oliver Bonk London/OHL 20 RW Koehn Ziemmer Prince George/WHL 23 LW Kalan Lind Red Deer/WHL 24 D Etienne Morin Moncton/QMJHL 25 D Beau Akey Barrie/OHL 26 C Riley Heidt Prince George/WHL 27 C Mathieu Cataford Halifax/QMJHL 29 D Cameron Allen Guelph/OHL 30 D Caden Price Kelowna/WHL 31 LW Carson Rehkopf Kitchener/OHL 32 D Andrew Gibson Soo/OHL 33 D Hunter Brzustewicz Kitchener/OHL 34 D Luca Cagnoni Portland/WHL 36 D Tanner Molendyk Saskatoon/WHL 37 D Quinton Burns Kingston/OHL 38 C Jaden Lipinski Vancouver/WHL 41 RW Coulson Pitre Flint/OHL 42 C Gracyn Sawchyn Seattle/WHL 43 C Brad Gardiner Ottawa/OHL 45 LW Ethan Miedema Kingston/OHL 46 LW Tyler Peddle Drummondville/QMJHL 47 LW Nico Myatovic Seattle/WHL 48 LW Ondrej Molnar Erie/OHL 49 C Luca Pinelli Ottawa/OHL 50 C Carey Terrance Erie/OHL 51 D Tristan Bertucci Flint/OHL 53 D Matteo Mann Chicoutimi/QMJHL 54 C Alex Pharand Sudbury/OHL 60 RW Connor Levis Kamloops/WHL 61 C Ty Halaburda Vancouver/WHL 62 D Matthew Mania Sudbury/OHL 63 D Jordan Tourigny Shawinigan/QMJHL 65 D Dylan MacKinnon Halifax/QMJHL 74 C Cooper Foster Ottawa/OHL 75 RW Easton Cowan London/OHL 76 C Owen Outwater Kingston/OHL 79 D Luke Coughlin Rimouski/QMJHL 80 D Mazden Leslie Vancouver/WHL 83 C Austin Roest Everett/WHL 84 C Denver Barkey London/OHL 85 RW Jan Sprynar Rimouski/QMJHL 86 RW Yegor Sidorov Saskatoon/WHL 87 D Konnor Smith Peterborough/OHL 88 RW Matthew Soto Kingston/OHL 89 D Carter Sotheran Portland/WHL 90 C Ethan Hay Flint/OHL 92 C Luke McNamara Saginaw/OHL 95 D Kaden Hammell Everett/WHL 96 LW Nick Lardis Hamilton/OHL 97 D Saige Weinstein Spokane/WHL 103 LW Florian Xhekaj Hamilton/OHL 104 C Andrei Loshko Chicoutimi/QMJHL 105 LW Cole Brown Hamilton/OHL 110 LW Emmanuel Vermette Chicoutimi/QMJHL 111 D Sawyer Mynio Seattle/WHL 113 D Kalem Parker Victoria/WHL 114 RW Cam Squires Cape Breton/QMJHL 115 D Matthew Andonovski Kitchener/OHL 116 D James Petrovski Owen Sound/OHL 118 C Mael St. Denis Rimouski/QMJHL 122 D Matthew Mayich Ottawa/OHL 123 D Blake Smith Flint/OHL 124 C Luke Patterson Cape Breton/QMJHL 126 C Justin Gill Sherbrooke/QMJHL 129 LW Joseph Henneberry Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL 130 RW Kai Uchacz Red Deer/WHL 133 RW Nicholas Sima Saginaw/OHL 136 D Spencer Sova Erie/OHL 138 D Grayden Siepmann Calgary/WHL 139 D Peteris Bulans Chicoutimi/QMJHL 140 D Marc-Olivier Beaudry Drummondville/QMJHL 144 C Tommasso De Luca Spokane/WHL 147 D Noah Chadwick Lethbridge/WHL 149 RW Benjamin Brunelle Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL 150 C Preston Lounsbury Moncton/QMJHL 152 RW Lucas Romeo Charlottetown/QMJHL 153 D Quinn Mantei Brandon/WHL 155 D Ty Higgins Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL 156 D Djibril Toure Sudbury/OHL 157 D Vojtech Port Edmonton/WHL 160 LW Logan Wormald Lethbridge/WHL 162 D Anton Topilnyckyj Charlottetown/QMJHL 169 D Alexis Daviault Erie/OHL 170 C Anthony Romani North Bay/OHL 171 C Christopher Barlas Ottawa/OHL 172 C Angus MacDonell Mississauga/OHL 173 RW Ethan Semeniuk Vancouver/WHL 174 C Joey Willis Saginaw/OHL 175 D Alexis Beaulac Shawinigan/QMJHL 176 RW Calem Mangone Saginaw/OHL 179 C Cole Miller Edmonton/WHL 180 RW Daniil Bourosh Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL 181 C Gabriel Szturc Kelowna/WHL 183 RW Borya Valis Regina/WHL 186 D Xavier Daigle Cape Breton/QMJHL 187 C Mael Lavigne Victoriaville/QMJHL 189 C Markus Vidicek Halifax/QMJHL 190 C Jonathan Fauchon Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL 191 RW Marco Mignosa Soo/OHL 192 D Donovan McCoy Peterborough/OHL 197 C Maxime Pellerin Victoriaville/QMJHL 201 C Oliver Tulk Calgary/WHL 202 D Terrell Goldsmith Prince Albert/WHL 203 C Jake Sloan Tri-City/WHL 207 D Lucas Moore Hamilton/OHL 210 D Bronson Ride Niagara/OHL 214 D Peter Forgione Saginaw/OHL 215 D Matteo Fabrizi Red Deer/WHL 216 D Wyatt Kennedy North Bay/OHL 217 LW Harrison Lodewyk Prince Albert/WHL 219 LW Valentin Zhugin Guelph/OHL 220 LW Adam Zidlicky Mississauga/OHL

CHL ranked goaltenders