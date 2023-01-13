139 CHL players listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Midterm Rankings
The Canadian Hockey League today announced that 139 CHL players have been listed in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.
The total includes 51 skaters from the Ontario Hockey League, 42 from the Western Hockey League, and 30 from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. An additional 16 CHL goaltenders are ranked with the WHL leading the way with nine followed by four from the OHL and three from the QMJHL.
Regina Pats centre Connor Bedard ranks first overall among North American skaters. The 17-year-old native of North Vancouver, B.C., currently sits second among CHL skaters with 70 points counting 31 goals and 39 assists coming in 29 games. Beyond Bedard, four other CHL talents make up the top-10 North American skaters including Moose Jaw Warriors centre Brayden Yager (5), Winnipeg ICE left-wing Zach Benson (7), Vancouver Giants left-wing Samuel Honzek (9), and Owen Sound Attack left-wing Colby Barlow (10).
Additionally, Sherbrooke Phoenix right-wing Ethan Gauthier leads all QMJHL representatives, ranked 14th among North American skaters, while Lukas Dragicevic of the Tri-City Americans leads all CHL defencemen, ranked 12th. Between the pipes, North Bay Battalion netminder Charlie Robertson ranks first among all North American goaltenders.
In all, 52 CHL clubs are represented in the rankings led by the Flint Firebirds, Ottawa 67’s, Saginaw Spirit, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Vancouver Giants each with five players ranked. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens headline the QMJHL with four ranked players.
Last season, 82 CHL players were chosen in the 2022 NHL Draft. The upcoming 2023 NHL Draft will be held June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn.
CHL ranked skaters
|1
|C
|Connor
|Bedard
|Regina/WHL
|5
|C
|Brayden
|Yager
|Moose Jaw/WHL
|7
|LW
|Zach
|Benson
|Winnipeg/WHL
|9
|LW
|Samuel
|Honzek
|Vancouver/WHL
|10
|LW
|Colby
|Barlow
|Owen Sound/OHL
|11
|LW
|Quentin
|Musty
|Sudbury/OHL
|12
|D
|Lukas
|Dragicevic
|Tri-City/WHL
|13
|C
|Nate
|Danielson
|Brandon/WHL
|14
|RW
|Ethan
|Gauthier
|Sherbrooke/QMJHL
|16
|LW
|Andrew
|Cristall
|Kelowna/WHL
|17
|C
|Calum
|Ritchie
|Oshawa/OHL
|18
|D
|Oliver
|Bonk
|London/OHL
|20
|RW
|Koehn
|Ziemmer
|Prince George/WHL
|23
|LW
|Kalan
|Lind
|Red Deer/WHL
|24
|D
|Etienne
|Morin
|Moncton/QMJHL
|25
|D
|Beau
|Akey
|Barrie/OHL
|26
|C
|Riley
|Heidt
|Prince George/WHL
|27
|C
|Mathieu
|Cataford
|Halifax/QMJHL
|29
|D
|Cameron
|Allen
|Guelph/OHL
|30
|D
|Caden
|Price
|Kelowna/WHL
|31
|LW
|Carson
|Rehkopf
|Kitchener/OHL
|32
|D
|Andrew
|Gibson
|Soo/OHL
|33
|D
|Hunter
|Brzustewicz
|Kitchener/OHL
|34
|D
|Luca
|Cagnoni
|Portland/WHL
|36
|D
|Tanner
|Molendyk
|Saskatoon/WHL
|37
|D
|Quinton
|Burns
|Kingston/OHL
|38
|C
|Jaden
|Lipinski
|Vancouver/WHL
|41
|RW
|Coulson
|Pitre
|Flint/OHL
|42
|C
|Gracyn
|Sawchyn
|Seattle/WHL
|43
|C
|Brad
|Gardiner
|Ottawa/OHL
|45
|LW
|Ethan
|Miedema
|Kingston/OHL
|46
|LW
|Tyler
|Peddle
|Drummondville/QMJHL
|47
|LW
|Nico
|Myatovic
|Seattle/WHL
|48
|LW
|Ondrej
|Molnar
|Erie/OHL
|49
|C
|Luca
|Pinelli
|Ottawa/OHL
|50
|C
|Carey
|Terrance
|Erie/OHL
|51
|D
|Tristan
|Bertucci
|Flint/OHL
|53
|D
|Matteo
|Mann
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|54
|C
|Alex
|Pharand
|Sudbury/OHL
|60
|RW
|Connor
|Levis
|Kamloops/WHL
|61
|C
|Ty
|Halaburda
|Vancouver/WHL
|62
|D
|Matthew
|Mania
|Sudbury/OHL
|63
|D
|Jordan
|Tourigny
|Shawinigan/QMJHL
|65
|D
|Dylan
|MacKinnon
|Halifax/QMJHL
|74
|C
|Cooper
|Foster
|Ottawa/OHL
|75
|RW
|Easton
|Cowan
|London/OHL
|76
|C
|Owen
|Outwater
|Kingston/OHL
|79
|D
|Luke
|Coughlin
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|80
|D
|Mazden
|Leslie
|Vancouver/WHL
|83
|C
|Austin
|Roest
|Everett/WHL
|84
|C
|Denver
|Barkey
|London/OHL
|85
|RW
|Jan
|Sprynar
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|86
|RW
|Yegor
|Sidorov
|Saskatoon/WHL
|87
|D
|Konnor
|Smith
|Peterborough/OHL
|88
|RW
|Matthew
|Soto
|Kingston/OHL
|89
|D
|Carter
|Sotheran
|Portland/WHL
|90
|C
|Ethan
|Hay
|Flint/OHL
|92
|C
|Luke
|McNamara
|Saginaw/OHL
|95
|D
|Kaden
|Hammell
|Everett/WHL
|96
|LW
|Nick
|Lardis
|Hamilton/OHL
|97
|D
|Saige
|Weinstein
|Spokane/WHL
|103
|LW
|Florian
|Xhekaj
|Hamilton/OHL
|104
|C
|Andrei
|Loshko
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|105
|LW
|Cole
|Brown
|Hamilton/OHL
|110
|LW
|Emmanuel
|Vermette
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|111
|D
|Sawyer
|Mynio
|Seattle/WHL
|113
|D
|Kalem
|Parker
|Victoria/WHL
|114
|RW
|Cam
|Squires
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|115
|D
|Matthew
|Andonovski
|Kitchener/OHL
|116
|D
|James
|Petrovski
|Owen Sound/OHL
|118
|C
|Mael
|St. Denis
|Rimouski/QMJHL
|122
|D
|Matthew
|Mayich
|Ottawa/OHL
|123
|D
|Blake
|Smith
|Flint/OHL
|124
|C
|Luke
|Patterson
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|126
|C
|Justin
|Gill
|Sherbrooke/QMJHL
|129
|LW
|Joseph
|Henneberry
|Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
|130
|RW
|Kai
|Uchacz
|Red Deer/WHL
|133
|RW
|Nicholas
|Sima
|Saginaw/OHL
|136
|D
|Spencer
|Sova
|Erie/OHL
|138
|D
|Grayden
|Siepmann
|Calgary/WHL
|139
|D
|Peteris
|Bulans
|Chicoutimi/QMJHL
|140
|D
|Marc-Olivier
|Beaudry
|Drummondville/QMJHL
|144
|C
|Tommasso
|De Luca
|Spokane/WHL
|147
|D
|Noah
|Chadwick
|Lethbridge/WHL
|149
|RW
|Benjamin
|Brunelle
|Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
|150
|C
|Preston
|Lounsbury
|Moncton/QMJHL
|152
|RW
|Lucas
|Romeo
|Charlottetown/QMJHL
|153
|D
|Quinn
|Mantei
|Brandon/WHL
|155
|D
|Ty
|Higgins
|Acadie-Bathurst/QMJHL
|156
|D
|Djibril
|Toure
|Sudbury/OHL
|157
|D
|Vojtech
|Port
|Edmonton/WHL
|160
|LW
|Logan
|Wormald
|Lethbridge/WHL
|162
|D
|Anton
|Topilnyckyj
|Charlottetown/QMJHL
|169
|D
|Alexis
|Daviault
|Erie/OHL
|170
|C
|Anthony
|Romani
|North Bay/OHL
|171
|C
|Christopher
|Barlas
|Ottawa/OHL
|172
|C
|Angus
|MacDonell
|Mississauga/OHL
|173
|RW
|Ethan
|Semeniuk
|Vancouver/WHL
|174
|C
|Joey
|Willis
|Saginaw/OHL
|175
|D
|Alexis
|Beaulac
|Shawinigan/QMJHL
|176
|RW
|Calem
|Mangone
|Saginaw/OHL
|179
|C
|Cole
|Miller
|Edmonton/WHL
|180
|RW
|Daniil
|Bourosh
|Rouyn-Noranda/QMJHL
|181
|C
|Gabriel
|Szturc
|Kelowna/WHL
|183
|RW
|Borya
|Valis
|Regina/WHL
|186
|D
|Xavier
|Daigle
|Cape Breton/QMJHL
|187
|C
|Mael
|Lavigne
|Victoriaville/QMJHL
|189
|C
|Markus
|Vidicek
|Halifax/QMJHL
|190
|C
|Jonathan
|Fauchon
|Blainville-Boisbriand/QMJHL
|191
|RW
|Marco
|Mignosa
|Soo/OHL
|192
|D
|Donovan
|McCoy
|Peterborough/OHL
|197
|C
|Maxime
|Pellerin
|Victoriaville/QMJHL
|201
|C
|Oliver
|Tulk
|Calgary/WHL
|202
|D
|Terrell
|Goldsmith
|Prince Albert/WHL
|203
|C
|Jake
|Sloan
|Tri-City/WHL
|207
|D
|Lucas
|Moore
|Hamilton/OHL
|210
|D
|Bronson
|Ride
|Niagara/OHL
|214
|D
|Peter
|Forgione
|Saginaw/OHL
|215
|D
|Matteo
|Fabrizi
|Red Deer/WHL
|216
|D
|Wyatt
|Kennedy
|North Bay/OHL
|217
|LW
|Harrison
|Lodewyk
|Prince Albert/WHL
|219
|LW
|Valentin
|Zhugin
|Guelph/OHL
|220
|LW
|Adam
|Zidlicky
|Mississauga/OHL
CHL ranked goaltenders
|1
|G
|Carson
|Bjarnason
|Brandon/WHL
|6
|G
|Scott
|Ratzlaff
|Seattle/WHL
|8
|G
|Tomas
|Suchanek
|Tri-City/WHL
|9
|G
|Quentin
|Miller
|Quebec/QMJHL
|11
|G
|Jan
|Spunar
|Portland/WHL
|12
|G
|Charlie
|Robertson
|North Bay/OHL
|14
|G
|Nathaniel
|Day
|Flint/OHL
|15
|G
|Dylan
|Ernst
|Kamloops/WHL
|17
|G
|Jackson
|Unger
|Moose Jaw/WHL
|19
|G
|Samuel
|St-Hilaire
|Sherbrooke/QMJHL
|20
|G
|Tim
|Metzger
|Everett/WHL
|23
|G
|Charlie
|Schenkel
|Soo/OHL
|25
|G
|Thomas
|Milic
|Seattle/WHL
|27
|G
|Harrison
|Meneghin
|Lethbridge/WHL
|28
|G
|Riley
|Mercer
|Drummondville/QMJHL
|29
|G
|Zachary
|Bowen
|London/OHL