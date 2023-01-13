CHL on TSN preview: Generals @ Rangers, Jan. 13

The matchup

CHL on TSN returns tonight as the Kitchener Rangers (15-17-2) host the Oshawa Generals (13-19-4) at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Kitchener have hit a slide as they are winless over their previous six games (0-4-2) and have slipped to fourth in the Midwest Division in the process.

However, they could receive some major reinforcements tonight as Francesco Pinelli (LA) and Mitchell Martin could return to the lineup. Pinelli has missed the last three games while Martin hasn’t played since he suffered an upper-body injury Nov. 8.

Francesco Pinelli goes off in the 2nd period‼️ The #GoKingsGo prospect scores a natural 🎩🎩🎩@LAKings | @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/O8FnzHTHAj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2022

The Rangers offence is filled with firepower that also includes Francesco Arcuri (DAL), Filip Mesar (MTL) and Danny Zhilkin (WPG) while 2023 NHL Draft prospect Carson Rehkopf sits second in team scoring.

Kitchener ranks 14th in goals scored but own the sixth best defence as they concede just 3.59 goals per game.

Oshawa have won just two of their previous nine and recently traded captain Lleyton Moore to Kitchener and Brett Harrison (BOS) to Windsor.

20-year-old Ryan Gagnier leads the team in scoring but all eyes in Oshawa have been on Cal Ritchie who will hear his name called in the first round of the NHL Draft later this year.

Calum Ritchie has the moves AND the finish 🤩 @Oshawa_Generals pic.twitter.com/Aj7xkEBy7X — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

The Generals 120 goals are the fifth fewest in the OHL while their 154 goals against are the fourth most. However, the Gennies own the best power play in the OHL at 26.3 per cent with the Rangers not far behind in fourth place at 23.6 per cent.

Who to watch

Zhilkin was recently acquired from the Storm and has scored twice in three games with the Rangers since his acquisition.

Drafted 77th overall by the Jets, Zhilkin signed his entry-level contract with the club Dec. 30 before he was traded Jan. 2.

Over 153 OHL games, Zhilkin has scored 44 goals.

The first goal as a member of the @OHLRangers for Danny Zhilkin! 🎯 The @NHLJets prospect restores the Rangers lead in the middle frame! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/iGocSYK6Dh — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 5, 2023

Stats leaders

Pinelli’s 21 goals and 43 points this year leads the Rangers while Rehkopf has found the back of the net 18 times in his sophomore season.

Fellow draft eligible prospect Hunter Brzustewicz leads all Rangers d-men in scoring with 30 points while his 27 assists are the fourth most among OHL blueliners.

Between the pipes, Marco Costantini, who led Hamilton to the J. Ross Robertson Cup a year ago, is 10-10-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .895 save percentage.

Gagnier’s point-per-game pace over 36 contests leads the Generals while Stuart Rolofs 14 goals are a team best.

Gagnier (13), Cameron Butler (13), Beckett Sennecke (12) and Ritchie (12) all have tallied double-digit goals while after the trade of netminder Patrick Leaver to Oshawa, Jacob Oster seems poised to make the bulk of the starts the rest of the season.

Oster was 9-12-2 in 26 games this year with the Storm.

Where to watch

Friday’s game can be seen live on TSN 3/4 at 7:30pm ET.