CHL Daily: Wright scores in Spits debut

CHL Three Stars

North Bay’s Ty Nelson (SEA) collected Thursday’s first star after he tied a season-high with three points (2G, 1A) in a 7-4 win over Sault Ste. Marie. Nelson was also a +5 and sits second in scoring among OHL d-men with 46.

Brett Harrison (BOS) was named second star after he too contributed three points (2G, 1A) in Windsor’s 7-4 victory against Saginaw. Since he was acquired from Oshawa, Harrison has three goals and six points in four games with the Spits.

The Battalion’s Matvey Petrov (EDM) grabbed the third star with his own two-goal, one-assist showing. Petrov leads North Bay in scoring with 53 points this year.

Nightly notes

OHL

The Battalion’s win was their fifth straight as they extended their lead atop the Central Division. Kyle MacDonald also scored twice in the win and Pasquale Zito (DET) had three helpers.

In his OHL season debut, Shane Wright (SEA) scored into an empty-net and added an assist in Windsor’s victory over Saginaw. Matthew Maggio (NYI) also had 1-1 as the Spits moved into sole possession of first place in the West Division.

Sarnia erased a two-goal lead and doubled up Peterborough 4-2. Christian Kyrou, Marko Sikic, Nolan Burke and Cooper Way all scored for the Sting who have now rattled off three straight wins.

In the #CHLTVGOTW, Barrie beat Flint 6-1 in Brandt Clarke’s (LA) return to the lineup. Clarke had one assist while newly acquired Braden Hache (FLA) scored in his Colts debut.

Ethan Burroughs buried the overtime winner with 1:05 left to give Owen Sound a 6-5 win Erie. Attack captain Colby Barlow added three points (1G, 2A) in the win to extend his point streak to eight games while Sam Sedley had three assists to match a career high.

Into an empty-net, Shane Wright has his first with @SpitsHockey❗️ pic.twitter.com/kshsuhyL0W — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 13, 2023

Braden Hache scores in his @OHLBarrieColts debut❗️ pic.twitter.com/t57Hclxcfe — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 13, 2023

QMJHL

In a battle between the top two teams in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference, Halifax got the better of Quebec in the shootout as Cam Whynot (SJ) had the decisive goal in a 2-1 win. The victory extended Halifax’s streak to 12-0-2.

Joshua Roy had four points (1G, 3A) in his return to the Sherbrooke lineup as they shutout Cape Breton 7-0. Jacob Melanson had three points (2G, 1A) while Olivier Adam stopped 15 shots for his 10 th career shutout.

career shutout. Cam MacDonald (TB) buried the overtime winner as Gatineau beat Blainville-Boisbriand 4-3 while Riley Kidney (MTL) had two assists.

Charles-Antoine Dumont had two goals for the Drakkar in a 5-3 win over Saint John while Isaac Dufort, Niks Fenenko and Felix Gagnon all had two assists.

Oh baby, what a way to finish in Moose Country tonight #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/LGMRFhZAK9 — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 13, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.