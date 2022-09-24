CHLTV GOTW preview: Pats @ Warriors, Sept. 24, 2022

The match-up

After they met on opening night the Moose Jaw Warriors (1-0-0) and Regina Pats (0-1-0) do battle once again this evening as part of CHL TV Game of the Week.

The visiting Warriors claimed a narrow 5-4 victory last night on the back of two goals from Ben Riche but more importantly, they kept Pats star Connor Bedard off of the scoresheet.

Ben Riche scored twice, Atley Calvert and Josh Hoekstra had a goal and two points each, and Lynden Lakovic added his first WHL goal in a 5-4 win in Regina on Friday night. Full highlights ⤵️#TakeFlightMJ | @FordJaw pic.twitter.com/Yqr4zjKZ6q — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) September 24, 2022

It marked the third straight year in which the Warriors had won their season opener as they look to win the East Division title for the first time since 2017-18.

Regina, led by its newly minted captain Bedard, is looking to find its way back into the playoff picture after they finished last in the East Division last year after a 27-win season.

Both teams are loaded with potential NHL draft capital as Bedard and Brayden Yager headline the 2023 class while Tanner Howe is a top prospect for 2024.

Moose Jaw continues to be without top producers Jagger Firkus and Denton Mateychuk, while Alexander Suzdalev and Stanislav Zvobil remain absence for the Pats, all of whom are currently at NHL training camp.

Who to watch

Tonight is the second of eight potential meetings this year between Bedard and Yager.

Bedard is coming off of an astonishing 2021-22 campaign where he became the youngest player in WHL history to score 50 goals while he also notched 49 assists as he reached the 100-point plateau.

The North Vancouver native also has international gold to his name as he helped lead Canada to victory at the 2022 World Juniors. The consensus no.1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, TSN’s Bob McKenzie recently described Bedard as “the overall package, the ability to score goals, [an] offensive wow factor that is absolutely incredible.”

"The overall package, the ability to score goals, the offensive wow factor that is absolutely incredible. That's why he's the overwhelming favourite to go no. 1."@TSNBobMcKenzie on Connor Bedard 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nk0TIJq2Zi — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 22, 2022

Yager himself is a projected top-5 pick next summer. Last season, the Saskatoon native scored 34 goals and registered 59 points in 63 games as he was named CHL Rookie of the Year.

Like Bedard, Yager also has international gold as he scored five goals in five games as Canada claimed the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer.

Scoring leaders

Riche scored his first two career WHL goals last night to help lead the Warriors to two points while Atley Calvert and Josh Hoekstra each had one goal and one assist in the victory.

15-year-old Lynden Lakovic also scored for Moose Jaw as Connor Ungar made 35 saves.

Lynden Lakovic with a beauty for his first with the @MJWARRIORS! 👀 pic.twitter.com/LEDqpXXBt9 — The WHL (@TheWHL) September 24, 2022

Tye Spencer found the back of the net twice for Regina Friday while Cole Dubinsky snagged his first as he begins his quest to the 20-goal plateau for the second straight season. Howe added an assist and won all five of his faceoffs in the defeat.

Where to watch

