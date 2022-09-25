CHL Daily: Sept. 25, 2022

Three Stars

Oh the heels of a two-goal performance on Friday, Gabe Klassen doubled his output Saturday as he registered the first four-goal game of the CHL season to claim the evening’s first star as the Winterhawks won 6-5 in overtime against Kelowna.

Connor Bedard opened his 2022-23 account in style as he registered his third career WHL hat-trick as he led his Regina Pats to a 6-3 road win in Moose Jaw and the second star of the night.

It was a night to remember for Justin Poirier as in his junior debut, the fourth overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft scored a hat-trick as Baie-Comeau hammered Rimouski 7-1 as the rookie collected third star honours.

Nightly notes:

Niks Fenenko began his sophomore QMJHL season with a pair of helpers in the Drakkar’s win over Rimouski. Fenenko was part of the Latvian World Juniors squad that reached the quarterfinals in August and came on the heels of a 40-point debut campaign in the Q.

Xavier Fortin’s quest to top his 52-point campaign a year ago got off to a hot start as he tallied four points (one goal) in Baie-Comeau’s monster win over the Oceanic.

Val d’Or had goals from seven different players as they secured their first win of the season after a 7-2 road victory over Drummondville. Tomas Cibulka, William Provost, Zachael Turgeon, Alexandre Doucet, Thomas Larouche, Nathan Bolduc and Zigmund Zold all found the back of the net for the Foreurs.

One of the QMJHL’s top prospects for the 2023 NHL Draft scored his first goal of the season, albeit into an empty-net, as Ethan Gauthier secured the two points for Sherbrooke in a 4-1 win over Chicoutimi.

After a two-goal performance on opening night, Rouyn-Noranda’s Daniil Bourash scored again Saturday as the Huskies beat Blainville-Boisbriand 4-2. Bourash’s three goals this season are part of a four-way tie for the QMJHL lead.

There was also a spectacular debut in the WHL as 2022 first overall pick Gavin McKenna stared with a four-assist effort in Medicine Hat’s 9-1 win against Lethbridge.

It’s been a solid 24 hours for Jackson Berezowski. On Friday, he was named the 14th individual captain in Everett history. On Saturday, the Saskatechwan native scored his first goal of the season in a 4-1 victory over Vancouver.

Moose Jaw’s Brayden Yager, a projected top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, opened his account in 2022-23 with a shorthanded goal while he also added an assist in Saturday’s defeat to Regina.

The trend of projected top picks in 2023 contines as Andrew Cristall buried his first of the new campaign. The Rockets winger had 28 goals and 69 points in 61 games last year.

Another highly touted prospect in 2023, Zach Benson gave Winnipeg the two points as he scored the overtime winner against Brandon with just 6.7 seconds left. Last season, Benson had 25 goals in 58 games.

Finally, Tyler Parr has a flare for the dramatic as the Blades centre buried the OT winner against Prince Albert at 4:59 to give Saskatoon a 2-1 win and complete the weekend home-and-home sweep.

Highlights:

An OT winner at 4:59⁉️ @BladesHockey's Tyler Parr has got you covered. pic.twitter.com/nr0aHqwlQQ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 25, 2022

Zach Benson calls game with 6.7 seconds left in OT 😤 @WHLWpgICE pic.twitter.com/ZU6JNJ4L8O — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 25, 2022

La soirée de Justin Poirier: Premier match en carrière dans la LHJMQ ✅

Premier tour du chapeau en carrière dans la LHJMQ 🎩🎩🎩@LHJMQ | @DrakkarBAC pic.twitter.com/fh6BHw701m — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 25, 2022

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.