CHL Daily: Sept. 24, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Hunter Mayo got his 2022-23 campaign off to a hot start with a two-goal, one-assist, performance in Red Deer’s 5-2 win in Edmonton to take home first star honours.

After he scored 11 goals a season ago, Prince George’s Carter MacAdams claimed the second star of the night after he found the back of the net twice, and added an assist, in the Cougars’ 5-1 victory over Tri-City.

Justin Boisselle led the charge for Blainville-Boisbriand Friday as he registered three points (one goal) as the Armada doubled up Val d’Or 4-2 in their season opener to secure the evening’s third star.

Nightly notes

The Edmonton Oil Kings lifted their 2021-22 WHL Championship banner to the rafters ahead of a 5-2 loss to Red Deer. Of the 20 players dressed Friday, 13 played a significant, or some part, in their championship season.

Saskatoon captain Aidan De La Gorgendiere had the first goal of the 2022-23 WHL season 2:53 into their game against Prince Albert. With the goal, De La Gorgendiere is already 25 per cent of the way to matching his total from last season where he registered 41 assists.

In his first game as Regina captain, Connor Bedard was held pointless in a 5-4 loss to Moose Jaw but did register 10 shots on goal.

As he begins his NHL Draft year, Brayden Yager registered an assist and took a game-high 28 faceoffs against the Pats.

After a blockbuster summer trade from Saskatoon to Seattle, Kyle Crnkovic registered an assist in his first game and then scored the opening goal of the shootout as the T’Birds beat Vancouver 4-3 in a shootout.

On the heels of a 19-9-4 record last season, Portland netminder Dante Giannuzzi posted the first WHL shutout of the season after a 24-save effort in a 3-0 road win over Kamloops.

16-year-old centre Felix Lacerte tallied three helpers for the Cataractes and leads the QMJHL in scoring early on with five points (all assists) in two games.

Tristan Allard had the first three-assist game of the 2022-23 QMJHL campaign in Rouyn-Noranda’s 6-3 win over Shawinigan.

After he won 23 games a year ago, Quebec City’s William Rousseau claimed the first shutout of the QMJHL season with a 23-save performance in a 1-0 win over Chicoutimi.

Watch live on CHL TV

