Donovan signs entry-level deal with Senators

Hamilton Bulldogs defenceman Jorian Donovan has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators.

In his rookie OHL season, Donovan had three goals and 22 points in 64 games before he played in 13 playoff games as the Bulldogs claimed the J. Ross Robertson Trophy as OHL Champions.

“He competes hard and will be a defenceman that Hamilton leans on in every situation this season,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said. “An athletic player who skates well, getting Jorian under contract today is an important step for the future of the organization.”

Donovan was the sixth overall pick in the 2020 OHL Draft before the Senators selected him in the fifth-round (136th overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft. His father is Shean Donovan, who played four seasons in the OHL with the Ottawa 67’s where he scored 97 goals in 215 games.