CHLTV GOTW preview: Colts vs. Steelheads, Oct. 22, 2022

The matchup

The top two teams in the OHL’s Central Division battle tonight as the Barrie Colts (4-2-0) host the Mississauga Steelheads (6-1-0) in the CHL TV Game of the Week.

The Colts are currently on a two-game winning streak after back-to-back road overtime wins against Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie courtesy of goals from Connor Punnett and Jacob Frasca, respectively.

A big reason for their successful start to the season has been their defence. The Colts have allowed an OHL low 18 goals this season as Anson Thornton (ARI) and Ben West have formed a solid tandem between the pipes. However, scoring has been a problem as the Colts’ 18 goals scored are tied for the second fewest in the OHL.

A large part of that can likely be attributed to the loss of two crucial offensive talents. Brandt Clarke, who had 59 points from the blue line last year, made the L.A. Kings roster out of training camp while Tyson Foerster, who was injury-riddled a season ago but tallied 80 points in 2019-20, has turned pro with the AHL’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Mississauga is currently riding a six-game winning streak, the second longest in the OHL. It’s no coincidence that since the return of Owen Beck (MTL) and Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) on Oct. 7, the Steelheads are unbeaten. Luca Del Belluz (CBJ) made his season debut a game prior on Oct. 2.

Friday night, Beck and Kai Schwindt (FLA) combined for 11 points in an 8-2 win over Hamilton. The Steelhead’s 4.00 goals per game average is the third best in the OHL while their 21 goals against are the fifth fewest.

🚨 HAT TRICK ALERT 🚨 Kai Schwindt (@FlaPanthers) earns his third goal and fourth point of the night with a power play goal to give him his first career hat trick! 🧢🧢🧢 #MadeofSteel 🚨: Schwindt

🍎: Beck (@CanadiensMTL)

🍏🍏: Larsen pic.twitter.com/4I3Cb9XpPG — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 22, 2022

On the man advantage, Mississauga convert 28.6 per cent of the time while the Colts’ 13.0 per cent success rate ranks 19th in the OHL. Both team’s penalty kill ranks fifth at 83.3 per cent.

Tonight’s tilt is a rematch of their first-round playoff matchup a year ago that the Steelheads won in six games.

Who to watch

The Colts offence received a welcome addition Oct. 10 when Ethan Cardwell was returned to Barrie from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

In his season debut Oct. 14, Cardwell had two assists in Barrie’s overtime win against the Greyhounds. A year ago, the San Jose Sharks draft pick led the Colts with a 1.18 point-per-game average as he tallied 58 points (23 goals) in 49 games.

In Mississauga, Beck continues to improve after a standout rookie campaign last season. The 33rd overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft by the Habs, Beck has four goals and nine points in six games. On Friday, the 18-year-old tied a Steelheads franchise record with six points.

🚨FRANCHISE RECORD ALERT🚨 Congratulations to @CanadiensMTL prospect Owen Beck, who tied the franchise record for single game points with 6 points last night 👏 #MadeofSteel pic.twitter.com/rVQswifmS6 — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 22, 2022

A year ago, he scored 21 times in his rookie season and was recognized academically as he was named the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year as well as the Bobby Smith Trophy winner as the OHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

Stats leaders

Barrie have been paced early on by Jacob Frasca and Cooper Matthews who each have three goals and five points thus far.

In four games, Thornton is 2-2-0 with a .926 save percentage and 2.46 GAA. Among goaltenders to play in at least two games, his save percentage is the third best in the OHL.

Beck’s nine points are part of a four-way tie for the Mississauga lead alongside Del Bel Belluz, Del Mastro and Chas Sharpe. Zakary Lavoie has seven goals to lead the Steelheads while Schwidnt has seven points (three goals).

PPG 🚨 Luca Del Bel Belluz (@BlueJacketsNHL) opens the scoring against the Bulldogs to earn his fourth of the year 🔥 #MadeofSteel 🚨: Del Bel Belluz

🍎: Beck (@CanadiensMTL)

🍏🍏: Hardie pic.twitter.com/CTSvioIcKA — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 21, 2022

Between the pipes, Swiss rookie netminder Alessio Beglieri has been fantastic as he is 6-0-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .910 save percentage.

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live on CHL TV at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.