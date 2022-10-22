CHL Daily: Oct. 22, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Kai Schwindt had a night to remember as he tallied a career high five points to claim the first star as Mississauga beat Hamilton 8-2. The Florida Panthers prospect had a hat-trick, the first of his OHL career, and added two assists in the victory. The win was the Steelheads’ sixth straight as they own the second best record in the OHL.

Owen Beck had a sensational night himself as he tallied six points to take the second star. The Montreal Canadiens prospect had one goal and five assists as he set now only a career high in points in a game, but tied the Steelheads’ franchise record.

Francesco Pinelli (LA) recorded his first OHL hat-trick to be named third star as Kitchener beat Sudbury 7-2. Pinelli’s six goals this season leads the Rangers while his eight points are tied with Hunter Brzustewicz for the team lead.

Nightly notes

OHL

The 67’s moved to 8-0-0 in dramatic fashion as they beat Sault Ste. Marie 2-1 in the 15 th round of the shootout on Gavin Ewles’ winner. Collin MacKenzie stopped 26 shots in regulation and overtime before he turned away all 15 Greyhounds shooters, the most consecutive saves made by a goaltender in OHL history in a shootout.

Filip Mesar (MTL) was stellar in his OHL debut as he scored his first goal and added three assists for a four-point night as the Rangers made it back-to-back wins.

Owen Sound won its fourth straight as Deni Goure scored twice in a 5-1 road win against Erie while Matthew Papais also contributed a three-point effort (1G, 2A).

Kingston nudged past Peterborough 2-1 thanks to Francesco Arcuri’s (DAL) third period game-winner on the power play.

Tyler Deline’s first goal of the year was the overtime winner for Flint in a 4-3 decision over Sarnia. Deline also added two assists while Brennan Othmann (NYR) scored his OHL leading eighth goal of the season. Sarnia’s Ty Voit (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) and leads the OHL with 17 points.

London won its second game of the campaign as they slipped past Saginaw 4-3. Landon Sim (STL) had the game-winner for the Knights.

Oshawa beat Guelph 4-3 as Beckett Sennecke had the game-winner in the third frame while Nikita Parfenyuk contributed a pair of assists.

OHL debut ✅

First OHL goal ✅ Filip Mesar dazzled with a four-point performance in his first @OHLHockey game! @OHLRangers | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/otXJhWrROF — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 22, 2022

Keep the points coming for Owen Beck and Kai Schwindt 🔥 The @CanadiensMTL prospect scores a power play goal to give him his sixth point of the night and the @FlaPanthers prospect his fifth! #MadeofSteel 🚨: Beck

🍎: Schwindt

🍏🍏: Del Mastro (@NHLBlackhawks) pic.twitter.com/zzNr93rgMO — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) October 22, 2022

Gavin Ewles ended the second longest shootout (15 rounds) in @OHLHockey history to extend our winning streak to eight games to start the season.#67s | @gavin_ewles pic.twitter.com/15tuIEHWeh — Ottawa 67’s (@Ottawa67sHockey) October 22, 2022

Francesco Arcuri puts the Fronts up by one with a @CintasCorp powerplay goal! Assists: Paul Ludwinski and Matthew Soto.#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/qhYItZWmdD — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) October 22, 2022

QMJHL

After they suffered their first regulation loss of the season last time out, Sherbrooke returned to winning ways with a 4-1 victory in Chicoutimi. D-man Tyson Hinds (ANA) scored twice while Justin Gill scored his QMJHL leading 13 th goal.

goal. Joey Vetrano and Tristan Luneau had shootout goals as Gatineau won its sixth straight in a 4-3 decision over Victoriaville. The Tigres’ Tommy Cormier scored his 11 th of the season in the defeat.

of the season in the defeat. Rimouski erased a 2-0 deficit to Baie-Comeau as they scored five straight to take the two points. Jacob Mathieu scored twice while William Dumoulin and Mathis Gauthier had two assists each.

Luke Woodworth had the shootout winner for Drummondville in a 4-3 victory over Shawinigan. Voltigeurs captain Charles-Antoine Dumont had a goal and two assists in the win.

🚨 Quel tir! Zach Dean réduit l'écart à un but! 🚨 What a shot by Zach Dean! VIC 3 | 2 GAT#goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/GjXDc4yR2v — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) October 22, 2022

Voici le but de Maël St-Denis, inscrit en avantage numérique! 🚨 🌊 #GoNicsGo pic.twitter.com/1pEqi6nFjA — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) October 22, 2022

WHL

Red Deer moved to 9-0-0 after a 4-2 win over Medicine Hat as Ben King (ANA) had one goal and one assist. The offence was spread around Friday as 11 different players recorded at least one point and King was the only skater to tally multiple points.

Carson Lambos’ (MIN) first career four-point game (1G, 3A) helped lead Winnipeg to a 5-3 victory over Kamloops to remain in first place in the Eastern Conference. Connor McClennon and Owen Pederson each had one goal and two assists while Daniel Hauser made 42 saves to move to 8-0-0 with a 1.86 GAA.

Saskatoon used three third period goals, courtesy of Conner Roulette (DAL), Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) and Justin Lies, to beat Calgary 3-0 and move to 8-2-0 with their fifth straight win. Austin Elliott made 30 saves for his first career WHL shutout.

Nate Danielson’s shorthanded goal proved to be the game-winner for Brandon in a 2-1 road win over Lethbridge. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect has four goals and 10 points in 11 games this year.

Ethan Ernst scored twice and added an assist as Tri-City doubled up Everett 6-3.

Prince George were 5-1 victors over Vancouver as captain Ethan Samson (PHI) had a pair of goals.

Landon Kosior scored the game-winner for Prince Albert in a 2-1 win over Edmonton.

Stay 🔥, Ben King! pic.twitter.com/F0taZhurK7 — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) October 22, 2022

ICE COLD! 🥶🚨 Lambos goes unassisted to give us a two goal lead! #WPGvsKAM | #FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/0WqWttyBHO — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) October 22, 2022