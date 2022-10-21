QMJHL Friday night hockey on RDS.ca kicks off tonight

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and its national broadcasting partner RDS announced today that a Game of the Week will be featured online on RDS.ca. The Friday night freeviews begin tonight as the Victoriaville Tigres visit the Gatineau Olympiques at Centre Slush Puppie.

This initiative is part of a strategy to make major junior hockey more accessible to everyone. RDS’ sister broadcast company, TSN, is already offering a CHL Game of the Week on TSN.ca and the TSN App – FULL SCHEDULE HERE.

RDS.ca Friday Night Hockey Schedule (October to December):

Oct. 21, 7:00 PM ET – Victoriaville @ Gatineau

Oct. 28, 7:00 PM ET – Rimouski @ Drummondville

Nov. 4, 7:00 PM ET – Shawinigan @ Quebec

Nov. 11, 7:00 PM ET – Quebec @ Baie-Comeau

Nov. 18, 7:30 PM ET – Shawinigan @ Blainville-Boisbriand

Nov. 25, 7:00 PM ET – Sherbrooke @ Drummondville

Dec. 2, 7:30 PM ET – Halifax @ Chicoutimi

Dec. 9, 7:00 PM ET – Val-d’Or @ Quebec

Dec. 16, 7:00 PM ET – Victoriaville @ Sherbrooke

Dec. 30, 7:00 PM ET – Rouyn-Noranda @ Val-d’Or