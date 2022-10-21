QMJHL Friday night hockey on RDS.ca kicks off tonight
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and its national broadcasting partner RDS announced today that a Game of the Week will be featured online on RDS.ca. The Friday night freeviews begin tonight as the Victoriaville Tigres visit the Gatineau Olympiques at Centre Slush Puppie.
This initiative is part of a strategy to make major junior hockey more accessible to everyone. RDS’ sister broadcast company, TSN, is already offering a CHL Game of the Week on TSN.ca and the TSN App – FULL SCHEDULE HERE.
RDS.ca Friday Night Hockey Schedule (October to December):
Oct. 21, 7:00 PM ET – Victoriaville @ Gatineau
Oct. 28, 7:00 PM ET – Rimouski @ Drummondville
Nov. 4, 7:00 PM ET – Shawinigan @ Quebec
Nov. 11, 7:00 PM ET – Quebec @ Baie-Comeau
Nov. 18, 7:30 PM ET – Shawinigan @ Blainville-Boisbriand
Nov. 25, 7:00 PM ET – Sherbrooke @ Drummondville
Dec. 2, 7:30 PM ET – Halifax @ Chicoutimi
Dec. 9, 7:00 PM ET – Val-d’Or @ Quebec
Dec. 16, 7:00 PM ET – Victoriaville @ Sherbrooke
Dec. 30, 7:00 PM ET – Rouyn-Noranda @ Val-d’Or