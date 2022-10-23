CHL Daily: Oct. 23, 2022

CHL Three Stars

Tri-City’s Tyson Greenway had a breakout game Saturday as he scored his first ever WHL hat-trick and tallied two assists in a 7-3 win over Portland to be named first star. Before last night, Greenway had never had more than two points in a game.

Victoria’s Jake Poole also registered his first career WHL hat-trick to claim the second star in an overtime loss to Vancouver. Poole also added an assist and has eight points (four goals) in eight games with the Royals after his early season trade from Kelowna.

Ty Voit (TOR) had four assists, three of which were primary helpers, to take the third star of the night as Sarnia beat Niagara 5-4. Voit leads the OHL in scoring with 21 points in just 10 games.

OHL

Barrie staged a major third period comeback to beat Mississauga. Trailing 5-2, the Colts scored four times in 6:17 to steal a 6-5 win. Beau Jelsma had two goals and an assist while Ethan Cardwell (SJ) scored his first of the year.

Despite two goals and an assist from Owen Beck (MTL), the Steelheads saw their six-game winning streak ended by their Central Division rival Colts.

A day after a four-point debut, Filip Mesar (MTL) had the overtime winner as the Rangers made it three straight wins after they beat Guelph 4-3. The Slovak also scored in regulation Saturday and has tallied six points (three goals) in two games.

Alex Christopoulos scored twice as Windsor edged past Flint 6-5 on the road. Matthew Maggio (NYI) and Oliver Peer also added two points (1G, 1A each) as the Spits remain unbeaten in regulation this season with a 5-0-3 record.

Peterborough, led by Tucker Robertson’s (SEA) three-point game (1G, 2A) used five different goalscorers to take down Hamilton 5-2.

George Diaco had two goals and an assist as the Knights won their second straight courtesy of a 7-4 win over Saginaw. The Spirit’s Michael Misa scored twice in the defeat, his third career multi-goal game.

Spencer Sova, Brett Bressette and Liam Gilmartin (SJ) all scored for Erie in a 3-1 win over Owen Sound.

QMJHL

Gatineau saw its six-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of Blainville-Boisbriand who were 6-3 winners Saturday. Jonathan Fauchon and Mikael Denis each had a goal and two assists while Charles-Édward Gravel made 40 saves.

Quebec City dominated Charlottetown 7-1 as James Malatesta and Zachary Marquis-Laflamme each had two goals. The Remparts remain atop the Eastern Conference with a 9-1-1 record.

Rimouski made it back-to-back wins as they beat the Drakkar 3-2. Alexandre Blais had two points while Mael St-Denis had the game-winner. Baie-Comeau’s Olivier Ciarlo stopped 47 shots in the defeat.

Kale McCallum had a goal and two assists as Val d’Or collected a 4-2 road win in Cape Breton. McCallum’s 16 points leads all QMJHL defencemen.

Louis-Philippe Fontaine had the shootout winner for Rouyn-Noranda as they claimed their fourth straight win after a 3-2 victory over Halifax.

The Mooseheads’ Jordan Dumais (CBJ) tallied an assist to push his point streak to eight games where he has 17 points (five goals).

Thomas Auger had three points (1G, 2A) and was one of seven different skaters to find the back of the net for Moncton in a 7-4 road win over Saint John. The Wildcats are 5-0-1 over their last six to jump into the Maritimes Division lead.

WHL

A fourth WHL hat-trick from Logan Stankoven (DAL) wasn’t enough for Kamloops as they collected a point in a 4-3 loss to Prince George. Koehn Zimmer had the OT winner for the Cougars to complete a three-point night while Hudson Thornton had a pair of goals. Ty Young made 45 saves in the Prince George net.

Conor Geekie (ARI) scored twice for Winnipeg as they made it six straight wins after a 5-4 victory over Kelowna in their 12 th consecutive road game. Ty Nash and Ben Zloty added a goal and an assist with the latter’s marker an astonishing Michigan goal. The ICE sit atop the Eastern Conference at 11-1-0.

consecutive road game. Ty Nash and Ben Zloty added a goal and an assist with the latter’s marker an astonishing Michigan goal. The ICE sit atop the Eastern Conference at 11-1-0. Red Deer moved to 10-0-0 after Rhett Stoesser made 23 saves in a shutout victory over Prince Albert. Jayden Grubbe, Jace Isley and Jhett Larson had goals for the Rebels.

Seattle put eight past Spokane to move to 8-0-0 as Reid Schaefer (EDM) scored twice. Jordan Gustafson (VGK) notched three assists while Kevin Korchinski (CHI) added a pair of helpers.

Pavel Bocharov had three points (1G, 2A) for Medicine Hat in a 5-1 victory over Brandon.

Cole Shephard’s second goal of the night proved to be the game-winner for Lethbridge in a 3-2 decision over Swift Current. The Broncos’ Owen Pickering (PIT) scored his first goal of the season in the defeat.

