CHL on TSN: Five players to watch – Generals @ Rangers

The CHL on TSN schedule gets underway tonight as the Kitchener Rangers host the Oshawa Generals at 7:30 pm E.T.

The Rangers enter tonight’s tilt in the midst of a six-game losing streak that has seen them drop below .500 and into fourth place in the Midwest Division.

Oshawa sit fifth in the East Division with a 13-19-4 record but beat Hamilton 3-2 last time out on Sunday.

Tonight’s tilt features a lot of on-ice talent and with that in mind here are five players to watch:

Francesco Pinelli – Kitchener

His return tonight isn’t confirmed. But if Pinelli can suit up for the Rangers, it’d be a big boost.

Yes, he’s ‘only’ missed three games but with the Rangers struggling over their last six games, the return of their captain and best offensive player will be welcomed.

Pinelli, chosen 42nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, has 21 goals and 43 points in just 27 games and is the team’s best man in the faceoff circle at 52.2 per cent. Over 141 games with the Rangers, the 19-year-old has 144 points.

Francesco Pinelli goes off in the 2nd period‼️ The #GoKingsGo prospect scores a natural 🎩🎩🎩@LAKings | @OHLRangers pic.twitter.com/O8FnzHTHAj — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2022

Cal Ritchie – Oshawa

A lot of eyes will be on Ritchie tonight, one of the top draft eligible players for the 2023 NHL Draft.

He scored 19 times a year ago and was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team. Over the summer, he dominated the Hlinka Gretzky Cup as he recorded 10 points to help Canada win gold.

Through 36 games this year, Ritchie has 12 goals and 31 points and sits second in Generals scoring. In today’s NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term rankings, Ritchie was ranked the 17th best North American skater.

Calum Ritchie has the moves AND the finish 🤩 @Oshawa_Generals pic.twitter.com/Aj7xkEBy7X — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 15, 2022

Filip Mesar – Kitchener

Mesar took the OHL storm upon his arrival in October as he scored in his Rangers debut before a two-goal performance in his second game, that included the overtime winner, really had the town buzzing.

In 19 games, the first-year star has 10 goals and 24 points. The 26th overall pick by Montreal in 2022, Mesar is fresh off of a solid performance at the 2023 World Juniors where he had two goals and six points in five games and was part of the Slovakian squad that pushed Canada to the brink in the quarterfinals.

Beckett Sennecke – Oshawa

While teammate Cal Ritchie is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, Sennecke is another year away yet but as early into the process as it might be, his stocking is certainly trending upwards.

The 16-year-old, who was selected eighth overall by Oshawa in the 2022 OHL Draft, has 12 goals and 28 points in 32 games to sit second in rookie scoring. He competed for Canada White at the U17 Hockey Challenge in November and scored in his OHL debut Sept. 29.

OKAYYY add this one to the highlight reel 🥶 Sennecke with the patience to make it a 2-0 game!#OSHvsSAR pic.twitter.com/DALJ3PFJ0A — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) November 20, 2022

Lleyton Moore – Kitchener

Tonight might be a bit odd for Moore as the former Generals captain will face his old teammates for the first time.

Kitchener acquired Moore Dec. 13 after 157 games in Oshawa for Joseph Serpa and three draft picks.

In eight games with the Rangers, the Woodbridge, Ont., native has a goal and six points and was invited to the Arizona Coyotes development camp last summer.

Serpa, on the flip side, has three goals in nine games with Oshawa.