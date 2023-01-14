CHL Daily: Bedard records second straight hat-trick

CHL Three Stars

Connor Bedard was once again sensational as he earned the first star after a five-point (3G, 2A) performance in a 7-4 win over Saskatoon. Since his return from the World Juniors, Bedard has seven goals and 11 points in just two games. The 17-year-old phenom leads the CHL in points with 75.

Alexis Gendron (PHI) had his first hat-trick with Gatineau to claim the second star as the Olympiques shutout Drummondville 7-0. Since he was acquired from Blainville-Boisbriand, Gendron has four goals and six points in eight games.

With four assists in Regina’s win over the Blades, Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) took the night’s third star. Svozil has 41 points this year, the fourth most among WHL d-men.

Nightly notes

OHL

In the season debut of #CHLonTSN, Cal Ritchie led Oshawa to an impressive 5-2 road win over Kitchener. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect scored twice and added an assist while Ryan Gagnier also had three points (1G, 2A).

Sudbury scored five third period goals to stun Flint 6-4. Nick DeGrazia had two goals and an assist while Landon McCallum, Alex Pharand and Dylan Robinson had two helpers.

Duncan Schneider’s first OHL goal stood as the game-winner as Kingston beat Sarnia 5-3. Ethan Del Mastro (CHI) scored his first goal for the Sting in defeat but the victory saw the Fronts get back to .500.

Braeden Bowman had three points (2G, 1A) as Guelph doubled up London 6-3 as their point streak hit 4-0-1. Matthew Poitras (BOS) had three helpers in the win.

With his first period goal, James Hardie became the Steelheads’ all-time leader in goals (115) and points (208). Charlie Callaghan would pot the overtime winner for Mississauga in a 3-2 win over Niagara.

Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas had three points (1G, 2A) as Hamilton won 4-3 in Ottawa to halt the 67’s efforts for a 30th win.

Cal Ritchie is taking advantage of the national spotlight tonight 🤩 #CHLonTSN pic.twitter.com/xHU9hFZssX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2023

A goal to remember. Congratulations to Duncan Schneider for scoring his first career #OHL goal!!!#FrontsHockey | @OHLHockey pic.twitter.com/gWKl6kSIEp — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) January 14, 2023

QMJHL

Olivier Nadeau (BUF) had his first multi-goal game of the season since his return from injury in the Olympiques’ emphatic win over Drummondville. Riley Kidney (MTL) had three assists and has seven points over his last three games with his new club. Francesco Lapenna made 22 saves to record his 11 th QMJHL shutout.

QMJHL shutout. Justin Gendron and Justin Larose each had two goals as Victoriaville hammered Val d’Or 9-3. Frederic Brunet (BOS) had four points (1G, 3A) as the Tigres remained tied atop the Western Conference standings alongside Gatineau.

Andrei Loshko’s 14 th of the year was the overtime game-winner as Chicoutimi took down Rouyn-Noranda 4-3. Tristan Allard had sent the game to OT with just seven seconds left in regulation as the Huskies’ streak extended to 8-0-3 despite the defeat. The victory was the 20 th of the season for the Saguneens.

of the year was the overtime game-winner as Chicoutimi took down Rouyn-Noranda 4-3. Tristan Allard had sent the game to OT with just seven seconds left in regulation as the Huskies’ streak extended to 8-0-3 despite the defeat. The victory was the 20 of the season for the Saguneens. Stephane Jr Huard had two goals, including the game-winner on the power play in the third, as Shawinigan won 4-3 in Rimouski.

Voici le 14e filet de la campagne de Stéphane Huard Jr!

Celui qui donnait les devants aux Cats en fin de troisième période!#JeSuisCataractes pic.twitter.com/eDrkut9bx0 — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) January 14, 2023

WHL

New acquisitions Ryan Hofer (WAS) and Olen Zellweger (ANA) each scored against their former teammates as Kamloops won 6-3 in Everett. Logan Stankoven (DAL) scored into an empty-net to extend his point streak to 24 games where he has 52 points over that span.

Brad Lambert (WPG) scored in his WHL debut while Kyle Crnkovic had 1-1 as Seattle beat Prince Albert 3-2. The T-Birds’ 62 points and 30 wins lead the WHL.

Red Deer scored three times in the third period with Jhett Larson’s shorthanded goal counting as the game winner as the Rebels beat Edmonton 4-1 in the #CHLTVGOTW.

Cayden Lindstom scored the go-ahead goal for Medicine Hat with 3:01 to play as the Tigers won 4-3 in Brandon. Hunter St. Martin contributed three points (1G, 2A) for the Tigers.

Eria Alarie had a pair of goals and Connor Ungar made 42 saves as Moose Jaw beat Portland 4-2.

Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Carter MacAdams, Oliver Tulk and Jacob Wright all had 1-1 as Calgary doubled up Swift Current 6-3. Ethan Buenaventura stopped 32 shots as the Hitmen moved 10 games over .500.

Braden Holt stopped all 29 shots he faced as Victoria blanked Kelowna 4-0.

Tyson Laventure scored the OT winner for Lethbridge as they took down Prince George 4-3. The win kept the Hurricanes in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Chase Berthelot had two goals as Spokane beat Vancouver 4-2. New Giants captain Ty Thorpe scored twice in defeat.

After a four-goal, six-point return to the @WHLPats lineup after the #WorldJuniors, Connor Bedard's encore tonight was three goals and five points 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6TfsvxEm0H — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2023

Welcome to the CHL, Brad Lambert! The newest member of the @SeattleTbirds buried his first @TheWHL goal in his debut Friday night! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/D7FXtP62AR — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2023

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.