CHL Prospect Pipeline: Pittsburgh Penguins

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Raivis Kristians Ansons

Splitting the 2021-22 campaign between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Saint John Sea Dogs, the year ended on a high note for the Latvian import as he raised CHL supremacy. In all, the season saw the talented left-wing make 56 appearances in which he combined for 60 points. An all-situations forward, Ansons always finds himself in the right position to capitalize on scoring opportunities. A 2020 fifth-round selection by the Penguins, the coming campaign will see the 20-year-old forward join the minor pros in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Isaac Belliveau

A scoring threat from the back end, Belliveau brings intriguing size and offensive awareness, putting those elements on display last season with the Gatineau Olympiques as he collected 38 points through 67 outings to rank second in scoring among team defencemen. A 19-year-old native of Fleurimont, Que., Belliveau heard his name called by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Nolan Collins

Bringing a smooth ability to join the rush, the budding blue-liner put together a promising first season with the Sudbury Wolves in which he registered 18 points counting four goals and 14 assists through 65 contests before later joining Team Canada at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship. Hailing from Whitby, Ont., the 18-year-old rearguard was selected by Pittsburgh in this sixth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Jordan Frasca

Closing out his junior career in style, the overage centre put together a dominant campaign with the Kingston Frontenacs as he posted 87 points through 61 outings, more than doubling his previous career high. That was enough to turn heads of talent evaluators as Frasca signed with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March. The coming season will see the product of Caledon, Ont., head to the minor pros.

Taylor Gauthier

Splitting his final junior season between the Prince George Cougars and Portland Winterhawks, the overage netminder impressed with both squads, ultimately picking up 31 victories through 42 appearances coupled with a 2.34 goals-against average and WHL-leading .928 save percentage. In all, it was a banner year for the Calgary native as he was later named to the WHL’s U.S. Division First All-Star Team. The 10th overall selection from the 2016 WHL Draft, Gauthier closes out his junior career with 77 victories to his name as well as plenty of success on the national stage, having been a frequent participant with Hockey Canada’s Program of Excellence. For the coming season, Gauthier will continue to develop his game at the AHL level after signing on with the Penguins as an undrafted free agent in March.

Ryan McCleary

Excelling in transition, the Portland Winterhawks rearguard brings a quick offensive game that challenges oncoming forecheckers. Making 63 appearances last season, McCleary provided solid secondary scoring from the back end as he chipped in with six goals and 24 assists. An 18-year-old product of Swift Current, Sask., McCleary joined the Penguins after hearing his name called late in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Owen Pickering

Using his acceleration to provide offense through the middle of the ice, Pickering is a calming presence on the back end who brings plenty of scoring upside. In all, through 62 appearances with the Swift Current Broncos last season, the budding blue-liner led all club defencemen with 33 points. He was later named to the WHL’s Central Division Second All-Star Team. The 18-year-old product of St. Adolphe, Man., then joined his home country at the 2022 Under-18 World Championship, providing an opportunity to shine on the national stage as he was named a top-three for the Canadian squad. Pittsburgh’s first-round selection from the 2022 NHL Draft, Pickering landed his entry-level contract shortly thereafter.

Lukas Svejkovsky

Splitting last season between the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds, Svejkovsky proved to be an offensive force with both clubs, ultimately wrapping up the 2021-22 campaign with 76 points across 57 appearances to earn a spot on the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team. An undersized yet fleet-footed playmaker, the talented centre uses his offensive mindset to challenge defenders. A 2020 fourth-round selection, the 20-year-old Washington native signed his entry-level contract with Pittsburgh in April.