CHL Prospect Pipeline: San Jose Sharks

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Mason Beaupit

A huge presence in the blue paint, Beaupit’s ideal positioning leaves little option for shooters. Assuming the starting duties last season with the Spokane Chiefs, Beaupit made 49 appearances and came away with 20 victories coupled with a 3.63 goals-against average and .893 save percentage. An 18-year-old native of Surrey, B.C., Beaupit will continue to hone his game in the junior ranks in the coming season. Beaupit was chosen by the Sharks in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Ethan Cardwell

Bringing an aggressive playing style that allows him to find offensive opportunities, the talented centre impressed through 49 appearances with the Barrie Colts last season as he ranked one point shy of the team scoring lead with 23 goals and 35 assists. A 19-year-old native of Courtice, Ont., Cardwell heard his name called by the Sharks in round four of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Brandon Coe

Ending his junior career on a high note, the North Bay Battalion overage right-wing was a dominant offensive presence in 2021-22 as he exploded to a 101-point finish in 62 games, nearly doubling his previous career best. In all, Coe was one of just six OHL skaters to reach triple-digit production. By year’s end, Coe was presented with the Leo Lalonde Trophy as the OHL’s Overage Player of the Year and was also named to the league’s First All-Star Team. The third-overall pick from the 2017 OHL Priority Selection, Coe’s time in North Bay counted 250 career contests in which he recorded 218 points. A native of Ajax, Ont., Coe has also earned opportunities with the national program including a five-game showing with Canada Red at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A 2020 fourth-round selection by San Jose, Coe signed his first contract with the club last December.

Jake Furlong

An active blue-liner, Furlong shows a willingness to join the offensive attack as shown last season with the Halifax Mooseheads where he led all club rearguards with 42 points in 67 outings. Hailing from nearby Upper Tantallon, N.S., the budding defenceman put himself on the draft radar last season as he ultimately heard his name called by San Jose in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Benjamin Gaudreau

Using his big frame to stay centre to shots, the Sarnia Sting netminder assumed the starting duties last season where he found the win column in 19 of his 44 outings while coming away with a 3.71 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. The seventh-overall pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the 19-year-old native of Corbeil, Ont., has also been a frequent participant on the national stage including the 2021 Under-18 World Championship where he helped Team Canada to a gold-medal victory and was recognized as the tournament’s top goaltender. Gaudreau was a third-round selection by the Sharks in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Liam Gilmartin

Using his terrific on-ice version to find opportune scoring lanes, the budding left winger entered the junior ranks in 2021-22, making 55 appearances with the London Knights in which he chipped in solid secondary scoring to the tune of 34 points. A 19-year-old Virginia native, Gilmartin joined San Jose after being called upon in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Artem Guryev

A two-way defender who uses his physical gifts to turn aside the opposition and create scoring opportunities for his side, the Russian-born, Canadian-trained rearguard showed intriguing promise over 37 appearances with the Peterborough Petes last season in coming away with one goal and 11 assists. Guryev, 19, was chosen by San Jose in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Danil Gushchin

Joining the Niagara IceDogs after being chosen fourth overall in the 2020 CHL Import Draft, the Russian import wowed onlookers with his tenacious playing style that helped him to dominant on the scoresheet. In all, the 20-year-old made 51 appearances while pushing the pace with a team-leading 71 points counting 41 goals and 30 assists. A 2020 third-round selection by the Sharks, the talented left-wing is set to join the minor pros next season after receiving a three-game trial run at the conclusion of the most recent campaign.

Evgenii Kashnikov

A physical specimen, Kashnikov brings plenty of versatility with his ability to play both up front and on the blue line. Making 62 appearances with the Gatineau Olympiques last season, the Russian import also provided solid support on the scoresheet as he chipped in with 32 points. Kashnikov, 19, was selected by the Sharks late in this summer’s NHL Draft.

Gannon Laroque

A hard-nosed defender, Laroque brings a classic physical game, while this past season also saw his scoring side reach new heights as he led all Victoria Royals rearguards with 52 points in 63 outings and earned a spot on the WHL’s B.C. Division First All-Star Team. An 18-year-old Edmonton native, Laroque was chosen by the Sharks in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and earned a three-game trial run with the minor-league Barracuda at the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign.

Max McCue

Finding his offensive footing in his second season with the London Knights, the budding left winger provided good scoring support in tallying 35 points through 64 appearances. Intriguing the scouting community with his high level of compete, McCue was called upon by San Jose in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. A 19-year-old native of Sudbury, Ont., McCue has also earned opportunity on the national stage, joining Canada Black at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Tristen Robins

An elusive playmaker, Robins brings an intriguing toolkit that sees him find the scoresheet with regularity. Posting a career high of 78 points with the Saskatoon Blades in 2021-22, the product of Clear Lake, Man., finished second in team scoring and was later named to the WHL’s Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team. A 2020 second-round selection by the Sharks, the overage centre will join the minor-pro ranks in the coming campaign.

Mitchell Russell

Closing out his junior days on a high note, the North Bay Battalion overage right-wing impressed with a career high of 88 points in 64 appearances, bringing his career total to 161 points in 239 contests. A sizable forward, Russell can be entrusted in all situations. He will look to do the same next season after signing on with the Sharks as an undrafted free agent this May. A native of Barrie, Ont., Russell has also enjoyed success with the national program as he starred in six games with Canada Red at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

Ozzy Wiesblatt

Playing bigger than his size suggests, Wiesblatt uses his physicality to manufacture scoring opportunities as witnessed last season with the Prince Albert Raiders where through 43 appearances he approached point-per-game production with 10 goals and 31 assists. A 20-year-old Calgary native, the talented centre has also participated with his home country on the national stage, taking part with Canada Black at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he posted three points in five games. Selected by San Jose with the 31st pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Wiesblatt has since signed his entry-level contract with the club and enjoyed a six-game preview in the minors at the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign.