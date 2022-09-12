CHL Prospect Pipeline: Philadelphia Flyers

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

J.R. Avon

An elite skater, Avon plays with a bundle of energy, helping the talented centre to find the scoring areas as shown last season with the Peterborough Petes where he put together a major offensive breakout to the tune of 68 points in 64 games, good for third in team scoring. The 11th overall pick from the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the 19-year-old native of Selwyn, Ont., has impressed over his time in the junior ranks while also earning time on the national stage, joining Canada White for a six-game showing at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Avon signed the Flyers as an undrafted free agent last September.

Elliot Desnoyers

An honest player who does what is necessary to succeed, the Halifax Mooseheads captain has showed solid offensive progression over his junior career, topping out in 2021-22 with 88 points in 61 games that ranked second best in team scoring. Originally chosen by Moncton in the opening round of the 2018 QMJHL Entry Draft, the gifted centre has collected 203 points through 220 career contests. The 20-year-old product of Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., has also enjoyed time under the national spotlight, most recently joining Team Canada at the summer World Juniors. A 2020 fifth-round selection, Desnoyers signed his entry-level contract with Philadelphia last May.

Tyson Foerster

A dynamic playmaker, Foerster is dangerous at both even strength and the powerplay. Although limited to 13 appearances with the Barrie Colts last season due to injury, the budding right-wing impressed when on the ice, coming up with six goals and five assists, then continued to shine when he joined Canada at the summer edition of the World Juniors. A 20-year-old native of Alliston, Ont., Foerster was chosen by the Flyers 23rd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft. The coming campaign will see him join the minor pros with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, with whom he has previously made 33 appearances.

Alexis Gendron

A nifty playmaker, Gendron plays with great anticipation. That showed on the scoresheet last season with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada as through 66 outings he ranked one point shy of the team scoring lead with 30 goals and 16 assists. An 18-year-old native of Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., the talented right winger was chosen by the Flyers late in this summer’s NHL Draft.

Ethan Samson

A physical blue-liner, Samson brings no shortage of size to the back end, while he is also continuing to grow the offensive side of his game as shown through 68 appearances with the Prince George Cougars last season in which finished second in scoring among club defencemen with 43 points in 68 outings to earn a spot on the WHL’s B.C. Division Second All-Star Team. Hailing from Delta, B.C., the promising rearguard was chosen by the Flyers in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Zayde Wisdom

An all-situations right-wing who finds quick chemistry with his linemates, Wisdom made 43 appearances with the Kingston Frontenacs last season and approached a point-per-game pace as he tallied nine goals and 29 assists on the season. A 20-year-old Toronto native, Wisdom heard his name called by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and has already had a taste of the pro ranks as he put up 18 points in 28 games with the Flyers’ farm club during the 2020-21 campaign.

Brian Zanetti

Linking up with the Peterborough Petes last season, the Swiss import had an impressive transition to his new environment where through 56 appearances the budding blue-liner recorded four goals and 22 assists. Zanetti, 19, was selected by Philadelphia in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.