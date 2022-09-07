CHL Prospect Pipeline: Nashville Predators

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Luke Evangelista

A dynamic playmaker, Evangelista consistently finds new ways to set up his linemates and that reflected on the scoresheet last season with the London Knights where through 62 outings he posted 111 points and was one of just six OHL skaters to reach the triple-digit point club. In all, Evangelista led the league with 55 goals and earned a spot on the OHL’s Second All-Star Team. The 14th overall pick from the 2018 OHL Priority Selection, Evangelista has been an offensive force over his three seasons with the Knights, totaling 174 points in 151 games. The 20-year-old Oakville, Ont., native has also had the chance to shine on the national stage including a five-game run with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. A 2020 second-round selection by the Predators, the coming campaign will see the talented centre begin play in the minor pros.

Zachary L’Heureux

A physical force along the wall, the power forward left-wing plays an agitating game that disrupts the opposition and allows himself to find the scoresheet. Spending the past two seasons with the Halifax Mooseheads after originally being chosen by Moncton with the third pick in the 2019 QMJHL Entry Draft, L’Heureux put together his most impressive season offensively as he finished fourth in team scoring with 56 points coming in 46 outings. A 19-year-old product of Mercier, Que., L’Heureux has also been called upon by the national program including a five-game showing with Canada Black as part of the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Selected by the Predators 27th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft, L’Heureux landed his first contract with the club last June.

Jack Matier

A solid skater for a big-time blue-liner, Matier showed early signs of his offensive potential last season with the Ottawa 67’s where through 66 outings he shined with nine goals and 20 assists. Originally chosen in the opening round of the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, Matier has also put his skill set on display nationally in helping Canada to a gold-medal win at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. A 19-year-old native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., Matier was chosen by the Predators in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed with the club last October.

Navrin Mutter

Splitting last season between the Hamilton Bulldogs and Kitchener Rangers, the overage left-wing brings a physical game that allows him to excel at even strength. In all, the 2021-22 season saw him make 62 appearances in which he totaled 11 goals with 11 assists. A product of Lucan, Ont., Mutter signed with the Predators as an undrafted free agent in March.

Luke Prokop

A big-time blue-liner who excels in transition, Prokop split the past season between the Calgary Hitmen and his hometown Edmonton Oil Kings where by year’s end he had totaled 35 points in 58 outings, ultimately helping the latter to claim WHL supremacy. Chosen seventh overall in the 2017 WHL Draft, Prokop’s time in the junior circuit has seen him make 208 career appearances in which he has recorded 76 points. Over that time, Prokop has also earned opportunities with the national program underscored by a five-game run with Canada White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Selected by the Predators in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old will join the minor pros for the coming season as part of the Milwaukee Admirals.

Graham Sward

Mixing size and skill from the back end, Sward reached a new level in 2021-22 as he led all Spokane Chiefs rearguards with 43 points in 57 outings, good for second in team scoring. A first-round pick from the 2018 WHL Draft, Sward has showed promising progression over his junior career in which he has totaled 62 points in 124 contests. The 2003-born native of Abbotsford, B.C., has also had the opportunity to wear the maple leaf, joining Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Sward was chosen by the Predators in the fifth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.