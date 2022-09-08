CHL Prospect Pipeline: New Jersey Devils

CHL Prospect Pipeline highlights those who played in 2021-22, who were born in 2001 or later, and are signed by or on the reserve list of an NHL club.

Tyler Brennan

A modern goaltender, Brennan uses his imposing size to his advantage where through 39 outings with the upstart Prince George Cougars last season he recorded 11 victories with an .899 save percentage and 3.58 goals-against average. A first-round selection from the 2018 WHL Draft, the coming campaign will see Brennan continue to develop his game as he takes over the starting duties full time. An 18-year-old Winnipeg native, Brennan has seen success on the national stage, playing as part of Canada White at the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. Brennan was selected by New Jersey in the fourth round of this summer’s NHL Draft.

Josh Filmon

A dynamic playmaker, Filmon owns an impressive toolkit that helps him find the scoresheet. Seeing an offensive breakout with the Swift Current Broncos last season, Filmon exploded to a 45-point finish that ranked third best in team scoring. The 18-year-old Winnipeg product later joined Canada at the 2022 World-18 Hockey Challenge, notching one assist in three games. The talented right-wing was chosen by the Devils in round six of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Chase Stillman

The son of longtime NHLer and Peterborough Petes graduate Cory Stillman, the younger brings a similar offensive skill set that has allowed him to find success. Beginning the 2021-22 campaign with the Sudbury Wolves before later joining his hometown Petes, Stillman shined through 59 appearances as he registered 19 goals with 30 assists. A gifted right-wing, Stillman has also shown his intriguing skill set as part of Team Canada, helping the Great White North to a gold-medal win at the 2021 Under-18 World Championship. Stillman, 19, was chosen by New Jersey 29th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft and subsequently signed his first contract last August.